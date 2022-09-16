ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We need WCSD trustees who are education advocates, not obstructionists

By Sarah Mahler
 3 days ago

This opinion column was submitted by Sarah Mahler, chair of the Democratic Party of Washoe County and a Spanish Springs resident.

A slate of extremist out-of-touch candidates for Washoe County School Board threatens to bring obstructive chaos, radical right-wing values and a disruptive agenda to school board meetings, putting the well-being of our students in jeopardy.

Incumbent Trustees Ellen Minetto (District B), Joe Rodriguez (District C) and Adam Mayberry (District F at large) deserve our support. They have displayed care, responsibility and leadership in their oversight of the district. They understand that their mission is to support education professionals and the students they serve.

Trustee Jeffrey Church is undermining progress, going on the record that he wants to risk making an unprecedented teacher shortage worse by not providing the funding to retain and attract more education professionals and support staff .

Church opposed the hiring of Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield , a nationally recognized education leader, whose credentials include degrees from UC Berkeley, Stanford and Harvard. She is a caring and experienced educator who has served in leadership roles as a chief academic officer and interim superintendent in Seattle. Trustee Church voted against hiring Enfield. If these extreme challenger School Board trustee candidates, or “his people” (as he calls them), are able to win and take over the school board, Enfield’s visionary leadership will end in partisan chaos. Even if just one of these challengers wins, Trustee Church will have an ally to get his counterproductive motions on the agenda. Meetings will be more traumatic and time-consuming than ever.

Church is the only trustee on the current board to vote against the Five-Year Capital Improvement Program , another example of his reckless planning management that is based on ideology rather than sound practice. Like Church, “his people” are more concerned with opposing mask mandates than they are with our students’ well-being.

Look at the progress the current school board has made, even during the challenges of a pandemic. Sixty-six percent of Washoe graduates completed at least one advanced placement, international baccalaureate, career or dual college credit course. The current high school graduation rate is the highest in district history. Niche, a national ranking company, places Washoe in the top 19 percent of school districts across the country . Despite labor shortages and unprecedented challenges, the board remains accountable, even receiving accolades for its accounting and auditing practices. As a result, the district is thriving.

Why would we want to change this direction? The future of our students is on the ballot in November. I urge your support for Minetto, Rodriguez and Mayberry because we need Trustees who are education advocates, not obstructionists who seek headlines and discord. Our district’s drama is a clear reflection of national trends. Responsible citizens must reject an extremist agenda that undermines the very real progress that Washoe County Schools have made.

Please join Trustee Beth Smith, who will host an event in support of our incumbents on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5:30 to 7:00 at The Brewer’s Cabinet, 475 S. Arlington in Reno.

Sarah Mahler is the chair of the Democratic Party of Washoe County and is a Spanish Springs resident.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

Comments / 19

so screwed by biden
3d ago

the obsession of trump and MAKE AMERICA GREAT by the left only shows they fear losing control of their own radical factions. their green new deal,global warming, open borders their woke mentalities and priorities are taking this country down. and how they handled Covid as they used it for political control. the kids not being in classes may have done more long lasting damage then we know🙄 but fear Trump and the make America great people????? you would think the sky is falling

Reply(12)
4
