WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a crash blocking lanes on I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — The two right lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in Camp Washington due to a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of transportation at 8:08 a.m. near the...
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/I-75 SB near Kyles Lane causing delays
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — 2:45 p.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 20 minutes as police and fire assess the situation. Police and emergency vehicles are on scene of the crash and have opened one lane, with the left most lane still blocked. Stop and go traffic is backed...
Fox 19
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati wraps up final day of food, fun, and German heritage in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati wrapped up three days of food, fun, and German heritage in Cincinnati. "We flew all the way from Punta Gorda, Florida just to be a part of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati," Rod Feldman said. Feldman is not alone. By the end of the weekend, more than 500,000...
WLWT 5
Remke Market in Hyde Park closing next month; entire store 30 percent off
CINCINNATI — Remke Market in Hyde Park is closing next month, management company Fresh Encounter announced. The location is set to close on Oct. 14. A closing sale starts Monday, Sept. 19 where the entire store is 30 percent off, including all wine. Watch WLWT top headlines of the...
Boone County plans ‘CVG trail’
Boone County is planning a 4.6-mile pedestrian path near the northern portion of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Renovated Home in Evanston Used to be a Recording Destination for Local Jazz Musicians
Less than a year after husband-and-wife duo Hydrangea Home Design brought this renovated Victorian beauty back to life in Northside, they’re back with another rehabbed home currently on the market in Evanston. Shortly after purchasing the 1898 five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home last March, Marcus and Alyssa Muffet learned that the...
Great Outdoor Weekend Offers More Than 100 Free Activities To Do Outside in Greater Cincinnati
Fall is almost here, and the weather in Cincinnati is looking incredibly comfortable this weekend — practically perfect for doing something outside.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police continue search for missing, endangered 87-year-old man
CINCINNATI — The search continues for an 87-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia more than two days after he went missing. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Henry Parker was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. walking away from his house on the 3000 block of Cleinview Avenue in East Walnut Hills.
Can’t Afford a Trip To New York City or San Francisco? Go to Cincinnati Instead
For the past two years, travelers have flocked to nature spots for social-distance-style vacations. However, one of the biggest travel trends of 2022 is the return of urban holidays, with New York City reclaiming the top U.S. destination booked by travelers. If you are craving a big-city adventure but are low on funds, consider Cincinnati, […]
Cincinnati falls short on 2021 road paving goals due to multiple reasons
Inflation, pandemic and 'insufficient' funding cause Cincinnati to fall short on 2021 road paving goals
WLWT 5
KYTC to close interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs
ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the closure of two interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs on Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The westbound Interstate 275 entrance and exit ramps from Mineola Pike and...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
ODOT to enforce traffic restrictions for pavement repair project in Clinton County
PORT WILLIAM, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight traffic restrictions as part of a longitudinal joint pavement repair project along Interstate 71 this week. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will impart single-lane closures along north...
WLWT 5
Hamilton Township Police close road after crash brings down wires
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — The Hamilton Township Police Department announced a road closure due to a crash that brought down live wires, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Zoar Road will be closed between Plumbstead Lane and Stephens Road.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a person shot on Chamberlin Avenue in Lincoln Heights
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a person shot on Chamberlin Avenue in Lincoln Heights. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire
CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
While summer is quickly slipping away, there's still plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State as we head into fall.
