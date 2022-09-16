ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/I-75 SB near Kyles Lane causing delays

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — 2:45 p.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 20 minutes as police and fire assess the situation. Police and emergency vehicles are on scene of the crash and have opened one lane, with the left most lane still blocked. Stop and go traffic is backed...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

This Renovated Home in Evanston Used to be a Recording Destination for Local Jazz Musicians

Less than a year after husband-and-wife duo Hydrangea Home Design brought this renovated Victorian beauty back to life in Northside, they’re back with another rehabbed home currently on the market in Evanston. Shortly after purchasing the 1898 five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home last March, Marcus and Alyssa Muffet learned that the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police continue search for missing, endangered 87-year-old man

CINCINNATI — The search continues for an 87-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia more than two days after he went missing. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Henry Parker was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. walking away from his house on the 3000 block of Cleinview Avenue in East Walnut Hills.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

KYTC to close interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs

ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the closure of two interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs on Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The westbound Interstate 275 entrance and exit ramps from Mineola Pike and...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire

CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
CINCINNATI, OH

