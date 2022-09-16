Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Bullock County Crash
A man has been killed after crashing an SUV in Bullock County. Alabama State Troopers say 38-year-old Demestrius Conway of Eufaula was driving the SUV which left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree. Investigators say Conway was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at...
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
Juvenile Fatally Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a juvenile male has been fatally shot. Police say at about 7:15PM Sunday, they were called to the 700 block of North University Drive, near South Union Street. That’s where they found the victim, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name...
Man Dies after Autauga County Crash that Left Two Others Injured
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 76-year-old Othell Motley of Autaugaville was critically hurt in the wreck, which happened around 5:10PM Saturday on Autauga County 33, about seven miles northwest of Autaugaville. Investigators say he was a passenger in an SUV...
1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Autauga County has left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 76-year-old Othell Motley, a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a van, sustained critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, ALEA confirmed. Officials added Motley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Pike county crash leaves two dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
Update: Coffee Co. road back open after poultry truck crashes
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Coffee County. A tractor-trailer overturned just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Completely blocking Alabama Highway 27 near the 24-mile marker in Coffee County. A media release from ALEA says the road will be closed for...
MISSING: Coffee Co. Sheriff’s searching for missing man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Joshua J. Burdeshaw, 41, was reportedly seen around the Elba Courthouse on Tuesday, September 13th. Joshua is 6’0″ and 220lbs and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki...
WATCH: Plane lands on Alabama highway
(This article originally reported the location as Phenix City — the plane landed in Smiths Station.) UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right westbound lane of U.S. 280, near mile marker 117 in Lee County, is currently blocked following the emergency landing of a small airplane. ALEA officials said […]
ROAD CLOSED: Dothan Road and Bridge Dept.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is reporting a road closure. Bethel Road is closed to through traffic between Broad Street and WH Graddy Road until further notice. The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is performing storm drainage replacements for an upcoming paving project in that area.
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Elderly Neglect and Abuse charges after he allegedly became physically violent with a relative. Police say Travis Ren Mattox, 31, also violated a protection order that forbids him from going near the elderly woman. He pushed the victim to the floor, according...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting at The Beacon, an Auburn apartment complex. A resident of the complex says the scene happened at building 9, where police were on scene shortly after the shooting. Officials arrived on the...
Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County
Alabama State Troopers say a man has been killed in a one-car wreck on Interstate 65 in Butler County. State troopers say 40-year-old Moises Lopez Gutierrez of Houston, Texas, was driving an SUV that left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing, and overturned. Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Opelika man wanted for Capital Murder in Auburn apartment complex shooting
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police are searching for a Capital Murder suspect after a man was shot and killed at The Beacon apartments just after midnight on Sunday. On Sept. 19, 2022, Auburn Police responded to the 1200 block of South College Street about a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 32-year-old Walter Williams Jr. of […]
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
ALEA cancels missing, endangered 84-year-old Millbrook man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: This alert has been cancelled. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert for Howard Blazer. Blazer is 84 years old and may have a condition that impairs his judgement, according to ALEA. ALEA says Blazer was last seen on...
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, authorities responded to the incident in the 200 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle. Jordan said a female victim was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
House fire in Dothan, possible arson, police say
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Dothan Fire Department received a call at 4:30 p.m. about a house fire in the 1100 Block of Sumter Street in Dothan with heavy fire coming from the south side of the building. Reports from citizens say two teenagers entered the building before the fire. When...
