kmaland.com

Shen school officials await enrollment numbers

(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials say it’s too early to predict the district’s enrollment numbers for the new school year. But Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson anticipates either flat numbers or a slight dip in enrollment for the 2022-23 academic year. Nelson told the Shenandoah School Board late Monday afternoon early indications point to highs and lows in terms of enrollment.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak council tabs Midwest Data for city I.T. services

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials have narrowly decided on a new company to provide I.T. services for the city. By a 3-2 vote at its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved a three-year contract with Midwest Data Center of Iowa out of Stanton to provide the city with I.T. consulting services. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the city previously had a shared I.T. agreement with Montgomery County and is now nearing the end of being able to use its current setup through Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, September 20th

(KMAland) -- A big night of athletics in KMAland with Mount Ayr/Clarinda and Lenox/Southwest Valley volleyball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full slate below. AT Boys Town (Lewis Central) AT Sheldon (Sioux City East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West, Sioux City North) AT Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Southeast Warren, Wayne, Melcher-Dallas, Twin...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Football Power Rankings (9/19): 8 teams move up

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Red Oak, Fremont-Mills, East Mills, AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Moravia and LeMars all moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Glen Nelson, 87, of Emerson, Iowa

Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
EMERSON, IA
kmaland.com

Jo Ann Hinz, 78, of Emerson, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jo Ann passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Shenandoah, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
EMERSON, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood Council hears noise complaint regarding local haunted house

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood officials have heard at least one noise complaint regarding a usual fall entertainment venue. During its regular meeting last week, the Glenwood City Council heard about noise from the Hillside Haunted House on Green Street from Cheryl Evans, who lives at 701 South Vine Street. Amber Farnan is the Glenwood City Administrator. Farnan tells KMA News Evans had a pair of complaints regarding the house during its operating hours.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Final Shenfest countdown underway

(Shenandoah) -- After celebrating Shenandoah's past last year, Shenfest 2022 offers a look ahead. "Imagine the Future" is the theme of this year's Shenfest celebration, featuring a long list of activities Friday and Saturday. Shelly Warner is marketing director of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Warner says this year's theme is the opposite of last year's Shenfest, which celebrated a major milestone for the community.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Leta Youmans, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leta passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Azria Care Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Sherril B. Lowman, 84, formerly Hamburg

Visitation Location: United Trinity Church - Hamburg. Memorials: Peace on Earth Ministries (POEM), POB 275, Joplin, MO 64802. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
HAMBURG, IA
kmaland.com

Rock Port man hurt in motorcycle crash

(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a weekend motorcycle accident in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at around midnight Saturday at Route AA just east of O Avenue, 2 miles northwest of Tarkio. Authorities say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 49-year-old Michael Maifeld of Rock Port was eastbound when it crossed the center line, exited the north side of the roadway and entered a culvert. The motorcycle impacted the culvert embankment and came to a rest on its left side.
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

Hazel (Hurst) Cowles, 82 of Indianola, IA

Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:There will be private disposition of ashes at another time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
kmaland.com

James "Jim" Dinville, 68, Omaha

Location:Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE. Visitation Location:Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:3 p.m. Visitation End:4 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice. Funeral Home:Roeder Mortuary. Cemetery:
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

ShenDig sequel coming next summer

(Shenandoah) – Basking in the glow of a successful inaugural event this summer, organizers of the ShenDig Barbecue Competition are cooking up a second event next year. July 21 and 22 are set for the 2023 ShenDig event at Shenandoah Elks Lodge. ShenDig Committee members announced next year’s event at a celebration in downtown Shenandoah Saturday evening. Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen tells KMA News next year’s competition was moved up a week in order not to conflict with other barbecue contests.
