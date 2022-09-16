(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials have narrowly decided on a new company to provide I.T. services for the city. By a 3-2 vote at its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved a three-year contract with Midwest Data Center of Iowa out of Stanton to provide the city with I.T. consulting services. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the city previously had a shared I.T. agreement with Montgomery County and is now nearing the end of being able to use its current setup through Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

