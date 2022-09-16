ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Putin ally backs separatist referendums in Ukraine

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most senior security officials on Tuesday hailed proposals by Moscow-backed separatists to hold referendums paving the way for the annexation of swathes of Ukraine as a way to scare the West.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

McDonald's re-opens in war-torn Ukraine, but for delivery only

McDonald's in Kyiv re-opened on Tuesday for the first time since Russia's invasion, a sign life was returning to normal in the capital after nearly seven months of war. "As part of the phased reopening program, seven more stores in Kyiv will open, followed by additional restaurants in the capital and other cities in the west of the country," it added.
RESTAURANTS
The Associated Press

China quarantine bus crash prompts outcry over 'zero COVID'

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A nighttime bus crash that killed 27 people in southwest China this week has set off a storm of anger online over the harshness of the country’s strict COVID-19 policies. The initial police report did not say who the passengers were and where they were going, but it later emerged they were headed to a quarantine location outside their city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province. The bus with 47 people on board crashed about 2:40 a.m. Sunday. City officials announced many hours later that the passengers were under “medical observation,” confirming reports they were being taken to quarantine. Following public anger, Guiyang fired three officials in charge of Yunyan district, where the residents had been picked up, the provincial government said Monday. Guiyang’s deputy mayor apologized at a news conference, bowing and observing a moment of silence.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Aviation regulator met Boeing about 737 MAX's return to China

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it held a meeting with Boeing (BA.N) last week about the return of the 737 MAX to China, a day before the planemaker's top executives said they would begin remarketing some jets meant for Chinese customers.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner

Comments / 0

Community Policy