Russia's early resilience to sanctions is fading - its economy is on the back foot and Moscow could soon lose its place among the world's energy superpowers.
Oath Keepers militia trial tests prosecutors in U.S. Capitol riot cases
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, is set to begin next week in what could be the biggest test for the U.S. Justice Department in its quest to hold former President Donald Trump's supporters accountable for their Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Putin ally backs separatist referendums in Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most senior security officials on Tuesday hailed proposals by Moscow-backed separatists to hold referendums paving the way for the annexation of swathes of Ukraine as a way to scare the West.
Trump claims he would have gotten a better seat than Biden at the Queen's funeral
The Biden's sat in the 14th row of the funeral. The event's seating arrangements seemed to prioritize royalty and Commonwealth leaders.
McDonald's re-opens in war-torn Ukraine, but for delivery only
McDonald's in Kyiv re-opened on Tuesday for the first time since Russia's invasion, a sign life was returning to normal in the capital after nearly seven months of war. "As part of the phased reopening program, seven more stores in Kyiv will open, followed by additional restaurants in the capital and other cities in the west of the country," it added.
China quarantine bus crash prompts outcry over 'zero COVID'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A nighttime bus crash that killed 27 people in southwest China this week has set off a storm of anger online over the harshness of the country’s strict COVID-19 policies. The initial police report did not say who the passengers were and where they were going, but it later emerged they were headed to a quarantine location outside their city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province. The bus with 47 people on board crashed about 2:40 a.m. Sunday. City officials announced many hours later that the passengers were under “medical observation,” confirming reports they were being taken to quarantine. Following public anger, Guiyang fired three officials in charge of Yunyan district, where the residents had been picked up, the provincial government said Monday. Guiyang’s deputy mayor apologized at a news conference, bowing and observing a moment of silence.
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
Aviation regulator met Boeing about 737 MAX's return to China
BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it held a meeting with Boeing (BA.N) last week about the return of the 737 MAX to China, a day before the planemaker's top executives said they would begin remarketing some jets meant for Chinese customers.
Analysis-In Latin America, democracies shaken ahead of key elections
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An assassination attempt in Argentina and spurts of election-linked violence in Brazil have emerged as the latest signs of growing political discontent in Latin America, creating a treacherous environment for incumbents of all stripes.
