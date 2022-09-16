ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 31

Petty Betty
2d ago

She killed herself, he shouldn't be charged anyway.🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ She was in a position of authority, if it wasn't for her, he wouldn't have ever escaped.

Reply(1)
9
Southern Belle
2d ago

She helped him escape and she knew what would happen once she was caught. so she took the coward way out and killed herself

Reply
4
Rosa D
2d ago

If he hadn't persuaded to go on the run she'd still be alive. Have no idea why she would jeopardize herself for someone like that. We'll never know.

Reply(6)
2
Related
Law & Crime

Alabama Judge Declares Mistrial for 17-Year-Old Who Allegedly Shot His Parents and 3 Young Siblings in the Head

An Alabama judge has declared a mistrial for a 17-year-old boy who allegedly massacred parents and three siblings. The issue in this capital murder case stemmed from the phone of Mason Wayne Sisk’s adoptive mother Mary Sisk, 35, according to local reports out of Limestone County, Alabama. Though authorities were not able to access the device in the years following incident, the defense noted that they only recently discovered that FBI agents managed to unlock it and sent it to them.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama corrections officer on leave for allegedly beating inmate on prison roof

An Alabama corrections officer has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Alabama Now

Alabama school bus driver was drunk with 40 children aboard, police allege

A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Kentucky school shooter who killed three girls in 1997 seeks parole after 25 years in prison

A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Lawyers#Violent Crime
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at St. Clair Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died last Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Jerome Vincent Berard, a 62-year-old incarcerated man at the St. Clair County facility, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. Medical staff later arrived and began life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced deceased.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alreporter.com

Video appears to show Alabama prison guard beating incarcerated man

A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. A video shared on social media appears to show a correctional officer at the Elmore County Correctional facility beating an incarcerated individual on the roof of a building at the facility.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that Craig Crawford, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy