Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for being seated in the 14th-row for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London after he did not receive an invite to the ceremony in London, attended by world leaders and royals.Writing on Truth Social on Monday night, the former president wrote: “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” He continued by calling other nations represented at the event “Third World countries”.Mr Trump had earlier attacked FBI agents for allegedly ruining his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago during the execution of a search warrant last month, as he returned to...
New York judge takes up review of documents FBI seized at Trump's home
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The judge appointed to review classified materials and other documents the FBI seized from Donald Trump's Florida home in August will hold his first conference on the matter in a New York courtroom on Tuesday.
Trump claims he would have gotten a better seat than Biden at the Queen's funeral
The Biden's sat in the 14th row of the funeral. The event's seating arrangements seemed to prioritize royalty and Commonwealth leaders.
Putin blasts US attempts to preserve global domination
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Putin said that “the objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
