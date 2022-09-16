ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor calls Virginia Ag Tech “hub”

In the announcement, this week of the world’s largest indoor vertical farm being built in Virginia the Governor says our state is a “hub” for AgTech. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
VA Delegate says Norvel Lee’s story is an inspiration for Virginians

Thirty-years after his passing, an Eagle Rock native has been honored with an historic marker two miles from where his family’s home once stood. A member of the Virginia House of Delegates says that recognizing Mr. Lee draws attention to the limitless nature of human ability. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
