Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
Bayfront Fall Art & Craft Show
Local Michigan author Michael Carrier will be signing books. Yard art, glass, paintings, jewelry, gourmet dog treats, candles & so much more to choose from.
Petoskey Wine Region Harvest Showcase
Indulge in wines from 14 regional vineyards, paired with small plates. Glasses are provided & are to be picked up at your first stop.
Crooked Tree Photographic Society Exhibition 2022
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Featuring recent work by members of the Crooked Tree Photographic Society. Photographs were self-selected by the group through peer review.
Food For Thought
Creating A Positive Work Place Culture. Featuring Tim Croll & Mark Copeland. $20 Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce members; $25 non-members. Register.
Jordan River Arts Council's Member Show
Held Aug. 28 – Sept. 30. Featuring the work of JRAC member artists. The gallery will be open Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm & closed Tues. & Weds.
