Harbor Springs, MI

northernexpress.com

"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
PETOSKEY, MI
Bayfront Fall Art & Craft Show

Local Michigan author Michael Carrier will be signing books. Yard art, glass, paintings, jewelry, gourmet dog treats, candles & so much more to choose from.
PETOSKEY, MI
Food For Thought

Creating A Positive Work Place Culture. Featuring Tim Croll & Mark Copeland. $20 Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce members; $25 non-members. Register.
GAYLORD, MI

