BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
BBC
Queen's corgis and pony wait at Windsor Castle as coffin approaches
The Queen's last two corgis have appeared during her coffin's procession to Windsor Castle, as if out waiting for their mistress's return. Muick and Sandy were pictured in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as she approached St George's Chapel. The dogs - one on a red lead and one on...
BBC
Nation pays final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the Queen's coffin was...
BBC
Queen's ‘unstinting service' praised in Windsor
Tributes have been paid to the Queen's "unstinting service" at a ceremony held in St George's Chapel, Windsor, where she was later laid to rest. The ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor, was attended by 800 people, including royalty and staff. But only family members remained as the Queen...
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis is struggling with Queen's death: 'He's asking lots of questions'
The Princess of Wales expressed that four-year-old Louis is particularly struggling, finding the Queen's passing very difficult to grasp.
BBC
Queen's funeral: West Midlands communities gather to watch ceremony
Hundreds of people have gathered in Birmingham and the Black Country to watch the Queen's state funeral. In Birmingham's Centenary Square, about 300 people congregated to watch the broadcast on a large screen put up by the city council. About 200 people also gathered in Wolverhampton's Queen Square, with people...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
King Charles and Prince William meet people in lying-in-state queue
King Charles and the Prince of Wales have made a surprise appearance to meet people queuing to see the Queen lying in state. They thanked those who had been waiting through the night, with Prince William telling a child: "You're over halfway." He also said how much it meant to...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Unseen portrait of Elizabeth II unveiled
A previously unseen portrait of the Queen smiling brightly was released by Buckingham Palace on the eve of her funeral. Taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in May before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the picture shows the late monarch dressed in blue at Windsor Castle. The portrait of her beaming at...
BBC
Girl, 9, receives 50 letters from Royal Family over five years
A nine-year-old girl who has regularly written to the Royal Family and had more than 50 letters in return says she intends to continue the correspondence. Grace, from Rugby, Warwickshire, started writing to them on "all occasions" from the age of four. She said she wanted to let them know...
BBC
The personal touches in Her Majesty's colourful funeral flowers
Blooms of gold, pink and deep burgundy, sitting amid rich green foliage, adorned the Queen's coffin during her funeral service. The colourful flowers and plants, taken from the gardens of royal properties, were chosen for their symbolism. At King Charles III's request, the wreath for Her Majesty's funeral contained flowers...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral
Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
BBC
Emma the pony and other personal moments at funeral
With the military parade and venerable hymns, the Queen's state funeral service was steeped in tradition. But amongst the pageantry and ceremony were some deeply personal touches too. They were reminders that this was not only a nation's farewell to a monarch, but a heartfelt tribute to a mother, grandmother,...
BBC
Queen's funeral: The Lord Mayor of Westminster's first ever funeral
The Queen's state funeral was for many the first time they had seen an event of that magnitude, but for the youngest ever Lord Mayor of Westminster, it represented a different first - the first time he had ever attended a funeral. "I'm lucky to have never had anyone thankfully...
BBC
Queen's funeral: 'You can't help but feel the environment around you'
A heraldry expert said he was honoured to be asked to take part in the Queen's state funeral procession. Philip Tibbetts played a role in a procession of heralds which led her coffin into St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh last week. Later, he will march in a procession from Westminster...
