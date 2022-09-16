Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
NECN
Local Celebrity-Backed Restaurant Plans New Mission Hill Location
Yellow Door Taqueria, backed by Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey and HGTV’s Taniya Nayak, will open a third location in Mission Hill. The new location joins an original spot in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood and another at Ink Block in the South End. The original Lower Mills spot is just minutes from where Casey, the Dropkick Murphys’ lead singer, grew up, while the Mission Hill location is in the neighborhood where restaurant group co-owner Jarek Mountain has lived for nearly a decade.
NECN
Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown Has Been Sold, Plans to Reopen Under New Ownership
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood restaurant and bar west of Boston has closed for the time being as it is undergoing an ownership change. According to multiple sources, Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown has shuttered, with a Facebook post from the Belmont Street spot saying, "[Farewell] to Conleys!! It's been a great run!! 21 years of Solid Eats, Decent Times and Cold Brews! Thank you Stephen!! Thank you to all our loyal employees and customers!! We love you all!! - Jen and Erica"
universalhub.com
People stumbling out of the Andrew T stop late at night with a hunger for pizza will have to go home and order from there, board says
The Boston Licensing Board yesterday ordered Red Line Pizza, 582 Dorchester Ave. in South Boston, to start complying with its license and close its doors to walk-in customers at 11 p.m. The pizza place currently has permission to stay open for walk-in trade until 11 p.m., with it allowed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Orange Line tunnels: What was done to make the T better after the shutdown?
BOSTON -- Imagine stepping inside the deep, dark, and dirty tunnels of the Orange Line. It's Boston's ultimate fixer-upper. After a month-long shutdown on the Orange Line, riders were back on trains Monday. So WBZ-TV is wondering, how is the Orange Line better as it reopens? What differences will riders notice right away? The MBTA said it has completed dozens of projects, replaced 14,000 feet of rail, added 400 rail fasteners, and installed track signal upgrades. "Seven-hundred-twenty straight hours to work on 11 miles of tracks," MBTA Project Manager Desiree Patrice told WBZ-TV's David Wade during a rare tour of the...
The Dorchester Ave. Bridge will remain closed until November
The bridge will be replaced to protect its structural integrity+ensure reliable service. The Dorchester Ave. Bridge has been closed since June for repair and was suppose to reopen August 31st. Looks like it’s gonna be a little bit longer. The Dorchester Reporter is reporting that due to some set backs – including finding “obstructions,” the bridge will continue to be closed until November 7th. You can get the full details here.
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
nshoremag.com
Mediterranean Restaurant La Gallina Opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield
La Gallina, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mediterranean flavors in an elegantly rustic atmosphere, will make its debut at MarketStreet Lynnfield on September 22. The restaurant showcases an open kitchen overlooking a beautiful and spacious dining room, wraparound bar, and indoor and outdoor patios. Its menu offers tastes of Spain, Greece, Italy, and beyond with fresh takes on classic regional dishes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
All Orange Line work complete, service to resume Monday morning
Free coffee will be offered to riders at select stations Monday morning. All the work scheduled to be completed during the Orange Line’s 30-day shutdown is finished, officials announced Sunday. The line is set to open as scheduled on Monday, for the first time since Aug. 19. “With the...
Forget About Going to Disney, the Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition is Coming to Boston
One of the biggest fandoms is Star Wars. People travel all over the world to Disney (both in Orlando, FL, and Anaheim, CA) to enter a galaxy far far away and be immersed in all that Star Wars has to offer. However, you will not need to take a flight...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: An $18 Million Estate on Martha’s Vineyard
With 6.5 acres of land and access to a private beach, this home offers seclusion even during the island's busiest season. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $18,500,000. Size: 8,912 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 7 full, 1...
NECN
Residents Escape Roxbury Blaze as Firefighters Find and Rescue Cat
Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday and one was taken to the hospital. The Boston Fire Department said they were called in around 5 p.m. to the building on Forest Street. Boston fire officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The three residents who live in the home made it out safely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home
ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
msonewsports.com
Monday, September 19th – Fatal Accident Victim in Rockport Identified – Lynn MBTA Station Closing for Repairs – Afternoon Updates Added
Weather – Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon…high in the mid-60s. Danvers Historical Society – Special Monday night Speaker Series with #author Katherine Anderson on the #Danvers State Hospital. Learn the true history of this facility and its impact on modern #mentalhealth care. Sept. 19 at 7pm in Tapley Hall. #Free, but donations welcome!
quincyquarry.com
Today is National Cheeseburger Day! #grilling #beer #football
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Five Guys burger image via New Time Broward County Palm Beach. Grill at home or dine out, a good cheeseburger is tough to top when one wants to chow. Plus, what better day...
NECN
Storms Hit New England Monday Afternoon and Evening
Flash flood warnings were in effect in parts of Vermont Monday afternoon into the night, but they have since expired. A backdoor front has settled in across the northeast and that means a big variation in temperatures today. Across Maine, highs will stay in the 50s to 60s, with Boston...
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. An eruv: a system of wires, walls, and fences, enclosing a space within which strictly observant Jews can do things otherwise forbidden on the Sabbath, such as carrying objects in public or pushing a baby carriage. Boston's eruv measures 26 miles and encircles parts of Boston, Brookline, and Newton.
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
liveboston617.org
South End House of Hoarders Erupts in Flames Wednesday Night
On Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at approximately 22:33 Hours, the Boston Fire Department struck Box: 1662 for a report of fire at 1740 Washington Street in the South End: a Pine St. boarding house. Within minutes, Engine 3 arrived first on scene to find light smoke showing from a 5-story...
WCVB
Person pulls emergency stop lever on MBTA train near Broadway Station in Boston
BOSTON — A person on an MBTA Red Line train pulled an emergency stop lever, disabling the train near a station in Boston on Thursday night. The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. near the Broadway Station. Video appears to show smoke and sparks coming from underneath the train. The...
Comments / 1