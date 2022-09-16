ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Local Celebrity-Backed Restaurant Plans New Mission Hill Location

Yellow Door Taqueria, backed by Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey and HGTV’s Taniya Nayak, will open a third location in Mission Hill. The new location joins an original spot in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood and another at Ink Block in the South End. The original Lower Mills spot is just minutes from where Casey, the Dropkick Murphys’ lead singer, grew up, while the Mission Hill location is in the neighborhood where restaurant group co-owner Jarek Mountain has lived for nearly a decade.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown Has Been Sold, Plans to Reopen Under New Ownership

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood restaurant and bar west of Boston has closed for the time being as it is undergoing an ownership change. According to multiple sources, Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown has shuttered, with a Facebook post from the Belmont Street spot saying, "[Farewell] to Conleys!! It's been a great run!! 21 years of Solid Eats, Decent Times and Cold Brews! Thank you Stephen!! Thank you to all our loyal employees and customers!! We love you all!! - Jen and Erica"
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
CBS Boston

Inside Orange Line tunnels: What was done to make the T better after the shutdown?

BOSTON -- Imagine stepping inside the deep, dark, and dirty tunnels of the Orange Line. It's Boston's ultimate fixer-upper.  After a month-long shutdown on the Orange Line, riders were back on trains Monday. So WBZ-TV is wondering, how is the Orange Line better as it reopens? What differences will riders notice right away? The MBTA said it has completed dozens of projects, replaced 14,000 feet of rail, added 400 rail fasteners, and installed track signal upgrades. "Seven-hundred-twenty straight hours to work on 11 miles of tracks," MBTA Project Manager Desiree Patrice told WBZ-TV's David Wade during a rare tour of the...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Dorchester Ave. Bridge will remain closed until November

The bridge will be replaced to protect its structural integrity+ensure reliable service. The Dorchester Ave. Bridge has been closed since June for repair and was suppose to reopen August 31st. Looks like it’s gonna be a little bit longer. The Dorchester Reporter is reporting that due to some set backs – including finding “obstructions,” the bridge will continue to be closed until November 7th. You can get the full details here.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Mediterranean Restaurant La Gallina Opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield

La Gallina, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mediterranean flavors in an elegantly rustic atmosphere, will make its debut at MarketStreet Lynnfield on September 22. The restaurant showcases an open kitchen overlooking a beautiful and spacious dining room, wraparound bar, and indoor and outdoor patios. Its menu offers tastes of Spain, Greece, Italy, and beyond with fresh takes on classic regional dishes.
LYNNFIELD, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: An $18 Million Estate on Martha’s Vineyard

With 6.5 acres of land and access to a private beach, this home offers seclusion even during the island's busiest season. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $18,500,000. Size: 8,912 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 7 full, 1...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Residents Escape Roxbury Blaze as Firefighters Find and Rescue Cat

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday and one was taken to the hospital. The Boston Fire Department said they were called in around 5 p.m. to the building on Forest Street. Boston fire officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The three residents who live in the home made it out safely.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home

ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
ESSEX, MA
msonewsports.com

Monday, September 19th – Fatal Accident Victim in Rockport Identified – Lynn MBTA Station Closing for Repairs – Afternoon Updates Added

Weather – Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon…high in the mid-60s. Danvers Historical Society – Special Monday night Speaker Series with #author Katherine Anderson on the #Danvers State Hospital. Learn the true history of this facility and its impact on modern #mentalhealth care. Sept. 19 at 7pm in Tapley Hall. #Free, but donations welcome!
LYNN, MA
quincyquarry.com

Today is National Cheeseburger Day! #grilling #beer #football

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Five Guys burger image via New Time Broward County Palm Beach. Grill at home or dine out, a good cheeseburger is tough to top when one wants to chow. Plus, what better day...
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Storms Hit New England Monday Afternoon and Evening

Flash flood warnings were in effect in parts of Vermont Monday afternoon into the night, but they have since expired. A backdoor front has settled in across the northeast and that means a big variation in temperatures today. Across Maine, highs will stay in the 50s to 60s, with Boston...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. An eruv: a system of wires, walls, and fences, enclosing a space within which strictly observant Jews can do things otherwise forbidden on the Sabbath, such as carrying objects in public or pushing a baby carriage. Boston's eruv measures 26 miles and encircles parts of Boston, Brookline, and Newton.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

South End House of Hoarders Erupts in Flames Wednesday Night

On Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at approximately 22:33 Hours, the Boston Fire Department struck Box: 1662 for a report of fire at 1740 Washington Street in the South End: a Pine St. boarding house. Within minutes, Engine 3 arrived first on scene to find light smoke showing from a 5-story...
BOSTON, MA

