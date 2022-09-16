(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library held a forum for candidates who are running for the Minnesota House of Representatives 20B. Hosted by the League of Women Voters in Rochester, candidates Elise Diesslin and Steven Jacob took turns answering questions to give voters an idea of what they’re plans are if elected. Addressing topics like education, abortion and gun safety.

