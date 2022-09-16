ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WITN

Rocky Mount mom and boyfriend in court after baby dies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A mother and her boyfriend were in a Nash County courtroom this morning after a one-year-old died in what police say was a homicide. Sierra Eley broke down while being questioned, telling the judge this was her first ever criminal charge. The 27-year-old woman is charged with felony child abuse.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

RR woman arrested, charged after Weldon stop

A Roanoke Rapids woman was arrested Saturday morning after a Weldon police officer recognized her as a non-licensed driver. Weldon police Chief Christopher Davis said Corporal S. McKimmey made the stop around 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 1800 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway. He noticed a woman identified as Clara Ann Joyner, 31, leaving from a business in the 1600 block.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

26-year-old Emporia man arrested for attempted murder

Two men, including 26-year-old Emporia native Tayshaun E. Hawkins, have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in South Hill. The incident took place just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 11 behind a Dollar Tree store in South Hill. According to a press release from the South Hill Police Department, both victims — neither of whom have been identified — were eventually taken to hospitals in Richmond and Petersburg. One has been released, while the other remains in critical condition.
SOUTH HILL, VA
WAVY News 10

Man accused of stealing catalytic converter in NC arrested in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of catalytic converter theft in northeast North Carolina was arrested last week by bail enforcement agents in Newport News, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office says. Delvin McGrath was charged with five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony criminal conspiracy...
WITN

Arrest made in Sunday night Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a Rocky Mount man in serious condition. Rocky Mount police have charged Jontal Harris with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Charges pressed after baby found unresponsive in bathtub

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Charges have been pressed against two people for the baby found unresponsive in a bathtub. Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Divison charged the mother of the infant, Sierra Eley, 27, and her boyfriend, Marcus Richardson, 30. Eley has been charged with felony child abuse. She is...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street. Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The Criminal Investigation...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

