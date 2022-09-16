Read full article on original website
WITN
Rocky Mount mom and boyfriend in court after baby dies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A mother and her boyfriend were in a Nash County courtroom this morning after a one-year-old died in what police say was a homicide. Sierra Eley broke down while being questioned, telling the judge this was her first ever criminal charge. The 27-year-old woman is charged with felony child abuse.
rrspin.com
RR woman arrested, charged after Weldon stop
A Roanoke Rapids woman was arrested Saturday morning after a Weldon police officer recognized her as a non-licensed driver. Weldon police Chief Christopher Davis said Corporal S. McKimmey made the stop around 2:30 a.m. at a business located in the 1800 block of Julian R. Allsbrook Highway. He noticed a woman identified as Clara Ann Joyner, 31, leaving from a business in the 1600 block.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
26-year-old Emporia man arrested for attempted murder
Two men, including 26-year-old Emporia native Tayshaun E. Hawkins, have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in South Hill. The incident took place just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 11 behind a Dollar Tree store in South Hill. According to a press release from the South Hill Police Department, both victims — neither of whom have been identified — were eventually taken to hospitals in Richmond and Petersburg. One has been released, while the other remains in critical condition.
Mom, boyfriend charged after her baby dies following bathtub incident, North Carolina police say
The victim, 1-year-old Romie Tyler III, suffered "substantial bodily injuries," police said.
WAVY News 10
Man accused of stealing catalytic converter in NC arrested in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of catalytic converter theft in northeast North Carolina was arrested last week by bail enforcement agents in Newport News, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office says. Delvin McGrath was charged with five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony criminal conspiracy...
WITN
Arrest made in Sunday night Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a Rocky Mount man in serious condition. Rocky Mount police have charged Jontal Harris with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
WITN
UPDATE: Charges pressed after baby found unresponsive in bathtub
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Charges have been pressed against two people for the baby found unresponsive in a bathtub. Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Divison charged the mother of the infant, Sierra Eley, 27, and her boyfriend, Marcus Richardson, 30. Eley has been charged with felony child abuse. She is...
WITN
Two arrested during Edgecombe Co. weekend road checkpoint operation
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office set up a roadblock this past weekend to check for impaired drivers and ended up arresting two men on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Kody Townsend approached the roadblock and decided to drive off. Law enforcement...
WITN
One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street. Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The Criminal Investigation...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Nash Co. deputies celebrate 2 milestone birthdays as retired deputy turns 90, resident turns 106
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is in the birthday spirit this weekend. Deputies attended two different birthday celebrations Saturday — one for a retired deputy turning 90 and one for a resident turning 106. Sheriff Keith Stone and members of the Sheriff’s...
Police arrest suspect in Petersburg shooting, victim in critical condition
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man in Petersburg Wednesday evening.
2 Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy, feds say
From approximately 2009 to 2018, Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, along with co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS.
WITN
Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
2 killed after boats collide at 'dangerous spot' on Lake Chesdin
Two people were killed after two boats crashed on Lake Chesdin Saturday afternoon, according to officials with Virginia's Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Man arrested, charged for murder in Halifax County shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Halifax County, according to deputies.
Police: Tractor-trailer driver who blocked I-85 didn't have proper license
Virginia State Police said the driver of the truck told them that a tire blew out. However, their investigation revealed that the driver didn't have a commercial driver's license.
wcti12.com
Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Petersburg, police investigating
The Petersburg Bureau of Police are investigating a death after they found a man dead with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.
WITN
Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
