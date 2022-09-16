Two men, including 26-year-old Emporia native Tayshaun E. Hawkins, have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in South Hill. The incident took place just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 11 behind a Dollar Tree store in South Hill. According to a press release from the South Hill Police Department, both victims — neither of whom have been identified — were eventually taken to hospitals in Richmond and Petersburg. One has been released, while the other remains in critical condition.

