ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

TVLine Items: Ghosts Trailer, Stargirl Star to V.C. Andrews Movie and More

Ghosts is doing a second take on the opening of Jay and Sam’s B&B in a newly released extended trailer for Season 2 of the hit CBS comedy. Airing Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30/7:30c, the premiere finds the husband and wife disagreeing over whether to use their ghostly pals to spy on their guests. Elsewhere in the preview, Thor compares Trevor to Odin (“if Odin’s butt check always visible every time he bend over”); Flower reveals that she slept with a very popular band; Hetty has some strong feelings about the washer; and the basement ghosts get a visitor. Press PLAY above...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Sony Delays Release Date of Chris Pratt's 'Garfield' Movie

Sony has announced that it is postponing the release of the upcoming Garfield movie, which stars Chris Pratt as the orange lasagna-loving feline. According to reports, the reboot will now hit theaters during the Memorial Day Weekend of May 24, 2024 rather than February 16. Sony did not reveal the reason why and neither Pratt nor the rest of the cast — Samuel L. Jackson as Garfield father’s Vic, Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong and Ving Rhames — shared statements.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Anthony Mccarten
Person
Kasi Lemmons
Person
Naomi Ackie
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Clarke Peters
Person
Ashton Sanders
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dance With Somebody#Bills#Film Star#First Trailer#The Voice#American#Bohemian Rhapsody
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy