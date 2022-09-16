ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Motorcyclist Killed After Being Airlifted To Maryland Hospital, State Police Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dY72t_0hyU5tLZ00
Maryland State Police helicopters flew two patients to area hospitals. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A motorcyclist from Virginia was killed and his passenger hospitalized after crashing while riding along a busy Maryland roadway, state police said.

Richard Banning, 61, and his 69-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Maryland hospitals after crashing at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Worcester County.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to the intersection of Route 50 and Route 610 in Berlin on Thursday afternoon when Banning was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was struck by a Nissan Rogue while trying to cross the roadway, according to investigators.

Banning was flown to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead on Friday, Sept. 16, police said. His passenger was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The woman’s condition was not immediately available on Friday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said that the incident remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.

Comments / 71

Guest
2d ago

Just posted this on Facebook but I called out the editor. It is the editor's job to make sure it's not misleading, but I assured my FB folks, he died of his injuries. No one snuck into the hospital and killed him.

Reply(1)
26
Guest
3d ago

This is why I don't ridet motorcycles anymore. Too dangerous. The odds are against you with so many cars on the road. I am sorry for their loss. So senseless.

Reply(7)
12
Al James
3d ago

What does the headline say again? He was killed after being airlifted? Writers can’t write.

Reply(11)
66
Related
Daily Voice

VA Passenger Dies In NJ Turnpike Crash: Police

A 26-year-old woman from Virginia died in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday, Sept. 18, authorities said. Kayla Rodriguez was riding in a Ford Explorer traveling southbound near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford when the SUV failed to stay in its lane, left the road, and struck a guardrail around 3:50 a.m., NJ State Police said.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
LIMERICK, PA
Daily Voice

PA Woman Struck, Killed In South Jersey: Police

A 36-year-old pedestrian from Pennsylvania was struck and killed in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 17, when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Bay Net

Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MD
City
Berlin, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Salisbury, MD
State
Maryland State
Worcester County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MD
Accidents
Daily Voice

State Police ID Driver Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 39-year-old driver from Teaneck was killed in an overnight crash on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said.Gabriel Farias was heading north in a Mini Cooper next to a Jeep Grand Cherokee when the two vehicles sideswiped each other around 12:26 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19&nbsp…
TEANECK, NJ
Nottingham MD

COLD CASE CRACKED: Florida man charged in connection with 2006 murder of woman found on I-70

PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police investigators have charged a Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman found on Interstate 70 in Frederick County. The suspect has been identified as Garry Artman, 64 of White Springs, Florida. Artman is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. Artman is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan after being arrested and charged in connection with a 1996 cold case involving the death of a Michigan woman.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead, Two Airlifted In Route 80 Crash

One person was killed and several injured, some seriously, in a Route 80 crash Sunday, Sept. 18 on Route 80, authorities said.A Toyota Venza was westbound when it veered off the road and struck a tree around 8:40 a.m. near milepost 8.4, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.The front se…
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1) south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV, operated by a 25-year-old female of Delaware, was traveling northbound ahead of the motorcycle in the right lane of Bay Road. The SUV changed lanes, moving from the right to the left, and established travel in the left lane. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and its front tire struck the rear bumper of the SUV.
MAGNOLIA, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Maryland#Traffic Accident#Maryland Hospital#State Police Say#The Maryland State Police#Harley Davidson#Nissan Rogue#Daily Voice Carroll
WDBJ7.com

Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “critically missing adult alert” on behalf of the Newport News Police Department. according to police. He has a scar over one eye and another on his chin. He was last reported seen August 13, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Voice

Public Assistance Sought To Locate Two Wanted Suspects Who Robbed Lexington Park Stores: Police

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate suspects wanted for alleged thefts over the summer. At 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, a man (pictured above on the left and right) members of the sheriff’s office responded to the Lexington Park Big Lots in the 21800 block of North Shangri-La Drive, when he attempted to leave the store with items he never paid for, investigators said.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

To The Rescue: Maryland State Police Airlift Cruise Ship Crew Member During Medical Emergency

Maryland State Police took to the skies to save a man at sea after a crew member suffered a medical emergency on a cruise ship sailing the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the state police Easton Section responded to the Chesapeake Bay off the shores of Kent Island over the weekend after receiving a call from the Coast Guard advising that there was a serious medical event taking place on the boat.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

2 Dead In Upper Deerfield Small Plane Crash

Two men were killed in a small plane crash in a Cumberland County yard Monday, Sept. 19, according to various news reports, authorities said. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in a Parvin Mill Road yard in Upper Deerfield Township around 1:50 p.m., according to the FAA and New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez. The crash occurred right outside of Bucks Airport.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Support Pours In For Family Of Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Yorktown

Members of the community have raised thousands of dollars to support the family of a Northern Westchester highway department worker who was struck and killed by a vehicle. Jake Arcara, age 28, was struck by a vehicle while working as a machine equipment operator for the Yorktown Highway Department in the area of 477 London Road at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, police reported.
YORKTOWN, NY
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGMD Radio

Whaleyville Motorcycle Crash Turns Fatal

Bike Week is just getting underway and already two people have died on Worcester County roads. Maryland State Police were called for a crash just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Routes 50 and 610 in Whaleyville. Police say a Harley-Davidson was southbound on Route 610 and attempting to cross Route 50 when it was struck by a westbound SUV. The driver of the motorcycle, 61 year old Richard Banning of Virginia was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore – he died from his injuries Friday morning. A 69 year old female passenger on the Harley was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. The crash remains under investigation.
WHALEYVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Woman Slain Months After Husband's Death

A 65-year-old woman was slain over the weekend — just more than three months after the death of her husband, according to authorities and news reports. Deborah Brown-Hepworth was found unresponsive in her Hanna Lane home in Old Bridge by a relative on Saturday, Sept. 17 around 11:05 a.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
363K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy