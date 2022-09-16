Motorcyclist Killed After Being Airlifted To Maryland Hospital, State Police Say

Maryland State Police helicopters flew two patients to area hospitals. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A motorcyclist from Virginia was killed and his passenger hospitalized after crashing while riding along a busy Maryland roadway, state police said.

Richard Banning, 61, and his 69-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Maryland hospitals after crashing at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Worcester County.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to the intersection of Route 50 and Route 610 in Berlin on Thursday afternoon when Banning was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was struck by a Nissan Rogue while trying to cross the roadway, according to investigators.

Banning was flown to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead on Friday, Sept. 16, police said. His passenger was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The woman’s condition was not immediately available on Friday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said that the incident remains under investigation.

