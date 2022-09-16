Bed Bath & Beyond Closing This Virginia Store

A Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond is closing, the company reported.

The Leesburg store, located at 532 Fort Evans Road, will soon close its doors, according to a list of 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations that are closing by the end of 2022.

The CEO of the home good retailer leapt to his death early this month from a New York City building. Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond dropped sharply in August, after the company announced a restructuring plan that it said would result in the closure of "150 lower-producing stores."