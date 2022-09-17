ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Fully Involved Tesla Car Fire Takes Nearly 45 Minutes To Put Down In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A fully-involved Tesla fire took in Fairfield County took firefighters nearly 45 minutes to extinguish due to its electric engine.

The fire began in Stamford around 11:20 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 in the parking lot behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on Main Street.

According to Capt. Philip Hayes, of the Stamford Fire Department, numerous people called 911 to report the car fire.

The department dispatched 14 firefighters to the scene. When they arrived, firefighters found a Telsa heavily involved in flames, Hayes said.

Electric vehicle fires have been in the news frequently due to the difficulty many departments are having extinguishing them, he added.

Firefighters continued pouring water onto the fire for 40 minutes before they were able to declare the fire extinguished, the department said.

“A normal car fire usually requires no more than a single hose line,” according to Deputy Chief Eric Lorenz, the Incident Commander for the fire. “But we know from other fire departments’ experiences that large amounts of water are the only solution when compared to a traditional vehicle fire.” he continued.

According to officers on the scene, this fire may have been relatively easy to put out compared to some others across the nation because the entire bank of batteries dropped on the ground underneath the vehicle, where firefighters were focusing their fire attack.

The Stamford Fire Haz Mat Team, Fairfield County Haz Mat Team, Stamford EMS, Stamford Police, and several additional divisions of the Fire Department all responded and assisted with various aspects of the incident.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Stamford Fire Marshals Office.

Comments / 27

(me)1
5d ago

Don’t buy electric these cars are obsolete once computer technology updates and battery’s are 26k to replace and we tear up the earth for the minerals to make them. How in the world is this good? It’s not

Reply
12
ISTAND4THEFLAG
3d ago

There have been over 300 battery explosion fires involving just Tesla electric vehicles alone, resulting in 32 fatalities. Can anyone remember the Ford Pinto in the 1970s? The car would burst into flames if the gas tank was ruptured in a collision. There were just a few fatalities from these fires, but the international community was outraged and the cars were quickly recalled. I guess to push the Democrats' agenda there's got to be some tradeoff, so 32 fatalities must be an acceptable number for one car manufacturer, right? Eventually they'll load our children onto electric school buses too. I wonder how many deaths of children due to these battery explosions in school buses will be acceptable for the Democrats or how many it will take to wake up the American public?

Reply
7
Sorry not Sorry
4d ago

hey electric car tree hugers you think electric is better this is only the beginning of these car's issues can't wait to see how the disposal of all the junk batteries go to.

Reply
5
Related
Daily Voice

Driver Hospitalized In Ridgewood Crash

A sedan driver was hospitalized with a serious head injury following a collision with an SUV in Ridgewood. The senior male driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood via a village ambulance after his Acura TSX and an Infiniti QX60 collided at Cantrell Road and Highland Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
hk-now.com

HVFC Responds: Mutual Aid Assists with Truck Accident Route 9 South

(September 20, 2022) —A patient was transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star on September 20, 2022 following a motor vehicle accident on Route 9 South between exits 9 and 10. At 1:00 p.m., Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, along with mutual aid from Middletown South District and Middletown Rescue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Vehicle Fire#Accident#Telsa#Stamford Ems
Daily Voice

Woman Struck By Car On Sidewalk In Hudson Valley

A woman was hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Dutchess County around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of 386 Main St., in the city of Poughkeepsie.According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the Poughkeepsie Police, the department 911 receive…
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Firefighter Clinging To Life After Motorcycle Crash

A Paterson firefighter was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the way to work, colleagues said. Initial details were sketchy. Responders said the firefighter was airlifted to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where a huge contingent of colleagues were gathered Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. The chief of the department...
PATERSON, NJ
Register Citizen

Serious crash in Stamford slows I-95 traffic, police say

STAMFORD — An early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer shut down part of Interstate-95 north Monday, according to Connecticut State Police. State police reported serious injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt or if anyone was taken to a hospital. Emergency medical personnel and the local fire department responded to the scene.
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Brutal Two-On-One Beating Caught on Camera in Danbury

The video is making the rounds on Spanish social media in Danbury and it's tough to watch. A friend sent me the link to a Facebook post from Revolucion Radio, which was uploaded on September 6, 2022. It appears to show a 2-on-1 beat-down in the parking lot across from the Danbury Ice Arena.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests

A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
TRUMBULL, CT
CBS New York

Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker

SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
ROSLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report

Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports. Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
365K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy