Fully Involved Tesla Car Fire Takes Nearly 45 Minutes To Put Down In Fairfield County

A fully-involved Tesla fire took in Fairfield County took firefighters nearly 45 minutes to extinguish due to its electric engine.

The fire began in Stamford around 11:20 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 in the parking lot behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on Main Street.

According to Capt. Philip Hayes, of the Stamford Fire Department, numerous people called 911 to report the car fire.

The department dispatched 14 firefighters to the scene. When they arrived, firefighters found a Telsa heavily involved in flames, Hayes said.

Electric vehicle fires have been in the news frequently due to the difficulty many departments are having extinguishing them, he added.

Firefighters continued pouring water onto the fire for 40 minutes before they were able to declare the fire extinguished, the department said.

“A normal car fire usually requires no more than a single hose line,” according to Deputy Chief Eric Lorenz, the Incident Commander for the fire. “But we know from other fire departments’ experiences that large amounts of water are the only solution when compared to a traditional vehicle fire.” he continued.

According to officers on the scene, this fire may have been relatively easy to put out compared to some others across the nation because the entire bank of batteries dropped on the ground underneath the vehicle, where firefighters were focusing their fire attack.

The Stamford Fire Haz Mat Team, Fairfield County Haz Mat Team, Stamford EMS, Stamford Police, and several additional divisions of the Fire Department all responded and assisted with various aspects of the incident.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Stamford Fire Marshals Office.