Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Texas gov's office accuses NYC mayor of 'flat-out lying' after considering legal action over bussed migrants
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is firing back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he said the city was considering taking legal action against Texas over the busloads of migrants being sent from the Lone Star State to the Big Apple. Adams made the comments during a...
Texas sheriff opens criminal probe into DeSantis operation to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Authorities in Texas are investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over an operation to fly 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week, a move that has infuriated many Democrats and angered locals on the island. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, said he was opening up...
California parents petition SCOTUS over Gavin Newsom's COVID-induced school closures
The Center for American Liberty and the Dhillon Law Group, filed a petition to the Supreme Court last week to overturn a decision by the Ninth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals, which dismissed the case Brach v. Newsom, regarding California's school closures during COVID. The Ninth Circuit court ruled that...
West Virginia governor torches Democrats' energy agenda: How can anybody defend what’s going on in DC?
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice slammed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his support of the Inflation Reduction Act, Monday, arguing on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that too many Americans are "really hurting" from high energy prices. GOV. JIM JUSTICE: For people to really believe that today, 2022, we can do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martha's Vineyard resident says migrants will 'luck out' and get more services than 'down south'
The 50 migrants who landed on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week were shipped off the island so fast one local resident was left lamenting she didn't have time to help. "I wish that I had been more involved, that I had heard [about] it when it [the migrants' arrival...
Sen. Durbin says his son was a victim of PPP fraud, calls for more oversight of federal COVID-19 funds
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., pushed for more federal oversight of COVID-19 relief funds on Monday, saying that his own family was victim to fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program. "I think that a lot of money was wasted and stolen," Durbin told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I have a...
Latino civil rights organization meets migrants in Eagle Pass, busses them to other Texas cities
The League of United Latin American Citizens met with migrants on Sunday in the border town of Eagle Pass and informed them of their civil rights before bussing about three dozen to Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. LULAC National President Domingo Garcia said the organization is trying to counter the...
2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Rhode Island mayor's home: police
Two bodies were found "severely decomposed" in the Woonsocket home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told WPRI that an elderly female and an elderly male were found dead inside the residence on Monday. The home was surrounded by police cars on Monday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
Charlamagne Tha God calls DeSantis 'genius' for exposing Democrat ‘hypocrisy’ on illegal immigration
Media personality Charlamagne Tha God gave props to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for exposing Democrat hypocrisy during Thursday night's episode of Comedy Central's "Hell of a Week." Charlamagne gave kudos to governors like DeSantis for trolling Democrat leaders by sending illegal immigrants to liberal areas where they live. "For months,...
SEAN HANNITY: Martha's Vineyard had plenty of space for 50 new guests
Sean Hannity discussed how Martha's Vineyard and other liberal cities are upset over Texas and Florida governors sending migrants to their sanctuary cities on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Late last week, the governor sent all of America's woke deeply compassionate liberals into a fit of hysteria. Apparently, DeSantis had the unmitigated audacity to relocate homeless and hungry migrants, provide them with food and lodging, and then those that volunteered, they had a choice to go or not go. They flew north to Martha's Vineyard, a community that claims to be welcoming and inclusive. Now, last week we showed you the welcoming signs.
Biden admin sides against Native Americans in crackdown on oil leasing near Indigenous site
The Biden administration is expected to soon finalize a rule banning oil and gas leasing near a Native American historical site despite heavy opposition from local Indigenous leaders, who say the administration's rule would prevent them from collecting royalties on their land. The rule, which the Department of Interior (DOI)...
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state's Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois man found dead morning after asking group of people to be quieter: police
An Illinois man was found dead the morning after he asked a group of people gathered along Lake Michigan to keep the noise down, police said. The group of people were gathered at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve along the shoreline after midnight on Saturday, September 17. A 45-year-old man...
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
Arizona Border Protection officers find thousands of 'rainbow colored' fentanyl pills
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills at one Arizona checkpoint over the weekend, including many that were "rainbow-colored: in separate loads, officials said. The busts were made at the Nogales Point of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, Port Director Michael Humphries tweeted. The drugs...
Missouri man in prison charged in 'Package Killer' murders from decades ago: report
A Missouri man has been charged with the cold-case murders of several women who were found more than three decades ago across the St. Louis' area in various containers earning him the name of the "Package Killer," according to reports. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell announced charges against Gary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tucker Carlson: Martha's Vineyard residents are so proud of the way they handled migrants
Martha's Vineyard is an idyllic spot in the Atlantic Ocean off Massachusetts, but for decades now, people in Martha's Vineyard have been pining for diversity. We need more diversity. We need more diversity. Well, diversity finally arrived, sent on a jet plane by Ron DeSantis and the second diversity arrived, the locals, the ones who pined for diversity, called the army and had diversity shipped to a military base where apparently diversity belongs. People were not too upset at Martha's Vineyard as diversity was led away to a military base. Watch.
Utah Republican State Senate candidate faces mixed reactions to viral campaign rap video
A Republican candidate running for Utah State Senate dropped a rap-style video promoting her campaign – prompting mockery from social media users. Utah grandmother Linda Paulson is running for District 12's Utah State Senate seat. She announced her candidacy in the video, which was posted to YouTube. Paulson, who...
Massachusetts car dealership accused of illegally overcharging based on race
A Massachusetts car dealership illegally charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds of dollars more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it did for white customers, the state attorney general's office said in a lawsuit announced Monday. The complaint filed in Essex Superior Court alleges that Jaffarian...
California motorcyclist ejected in crash, fatally struck by train
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The...
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0