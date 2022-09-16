ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson teacher paints murals on campus

By Faith Abercrombie
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjqYJ_0hyU5X7h00

Rio Vista Elementary School’s campus is filled with colorful murals painted by one of their teachers.

Andy Morales has been teaching at Rio Vista Elementary School for 24 years. He painted his first mural on the campus in 2005.

“The first thing people say is, oh your school looks different,” said Morales.

Andy Morales

Morales said his mom always wanted him to go to art school.

“I don’t spray paint. Everything you see here is actually a paintbrush,” Morales said.

Some people think Morales is an art teacher—he teaches PreK-5, P.E. and special education.

The murals first started as a mystery to students.

Andy Morales

“I would do it on weekends when kids wouldn’t know who did it and my teacher from high school, who’s still alive, saw my stuff on Facebook and he’s like are you painting in front of the kids?” Morales said.

Morales started painting in front of the students when he has extra time. He said he paints in between classes 20 minutes at a time.

“They’re like, I wish I could do that and I show them that they can do it. Every now and then a kid will join me holding the paint brush,” said Morales.

With paintings from astronauts to insects, the campus is covered in Morales’ murals.

Faith Abercrombie

“It’s something that all schools should do because it creates such a warm atmosphere,” said Rio Vista Elementary School’s principal, Mamie Spillane.

Morales has also created a memorial site that honors teachers and students who have passed away.

“I put the teachers’ names on bricks and we’ve had a couple students unfortunately who’s passed away while they were here,” said Morales.

Whether you look at a spaceship or a caterpillar, Morales hopes his art paints a smile on everyone’s face.

“I know Tucson is known for its murals and more schools should get involved in that. I know there used to be a mural class at some of the high schools, but I just think that’s important. You know, it’s an offshoot of art.”

——-
Faith Abercrombie is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Faith joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University in May. Share your story ideas with Faith by emailing faith.abercrombie@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , or Twitter .

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
thisistucson.com

This Tucson mom and son are competing on TV's 'Lego Masters' this week

For most, the thought of assembling a Lego set with thousands of pieces is anxiety-inducing. But Liam Mohajeri Norris is not most people. He welcomes the challenge, describing Lego building as relaxing. Now, just 13 years after getting his first Lego set at 6 years old, the University of Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Husband: More conversations needed about Alzheimer’s

When Debi Hall was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in March 2020, she wanted to end it all. Hearing those words, her husband, Mark, called the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline, whose staff immediately contacted her neurologist. Debi was prescribed an antidepressant that lifted her mood. “It took her...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Paints#Arizona State University#P E
KOLD-TV

Tucson Subaru gives away free bikes to kids fighting cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dozens of kids battling a terrible disease rode away with new wheels Saturday morning at Tucson Subaru. They received free bikes. Tucson Subaru employees and friends, along with people from the community built 26 bikes. They are for kids who are battling cancer. KOLD...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

El Charro is celebrating its 100th birthday! Here's how it all started

El Charro Café is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, but the story nearly ended at Year 50. It was at that 50th anniversary that Monica Flin, at 90 years old, left the restaurant that she started in a small space downtown in 1922 and had recently moved into her childhood home on North Court Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Twitter
thisistucson.com

Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest

Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

30 must-see museums to check out in Tucson ✈️🎨📸

This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Hughes Federal Credit Union. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!. We all know Tucson is known for its clear skies and sunny weather. The warm weather allows locals and visitors alike to participate in various outdoor activities, like hiking and outdoor markets, nearly year-round.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy