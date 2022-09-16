Tucson teacher paints murals on campus

Rio Vista Elementary School’s campus is filled with colorful murals painted by one of their teachers.

Andy Morales has been teaching at Rio Vista Elementary School for 24 years. He painted his first mural on the campus in 2005.

“The first thing people say is, oh your school looks different,” said Morales.

Andy Morales

Morales said his mom always wanted him to go to art school.

“I don’t spray paint. Everything you see here is actually a paintbrush,” Morales said.

Some people think Morales is an art teacher—he teaches PreK-5, P.E. and special education.

The murals first started as a mystery to students.

Andy Morales

“I would do it on weekends when kids wouldn’t know who did it and my teacher from high school, who’s still alive, saw my stuff on Facebook and he’s like are you painting in front of the kids?” Morales said.

Morales started painting in front of the students when he has extra time. He said he paints in between classes 20 minutes at a time.

“They’re like, I wish I could do that and I show them that they can do it. Every now and then a kid will join me holding the paint brush,” said Morales.

With paintings from astronauts to insects, the campus is covered in Morales’ murals.

Faith Abercrombie

“It’s something that all schools should do because it creates such a warm atmosphere,” said Rio Vista Elementary School’s principal, Mamie Spillane.

Morales has also created a memorial site that honors teachers and students who have passed away.

“I put the teachers’ names on bricks and we’ve had a couple students unfortunately who’s passed away while they were here,” said Morales.

Whether you look at a spaceship or a caterpillar, Morales hopes his art paints a smile on everyone’s face.

“I know Tucson is known for its murals and more schools should get involved in that. I know there used to be a mural class at some of the high schools, but I just think that’s important. You know, it’s an offshoot of art.”

——-

Faith Abercrombie is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Faith joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University in May. Share your story ideas with Faith by emailing faith.abercrombie@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , or Twitter .

----

