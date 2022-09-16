ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Says It Found Evidence of Torture in Mass Grave

By Josh Fiallo
President Volodymr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine has confirmed what was long feared: multiple civilians were tortured before being killed on the country's eastern front. This was uncovered after hundreds of bodies from a massive burial site in Izium were exhumed and examined. There, searchers came across the mangled bodies of civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers. Some bodies were bounded by rope, while others had broken bones. The leader said at least one person suffered from both before his death, with searchers finding a body with both arms broken and a rope tied around the man’s neck. Zelensky said the atrocities should prove to world leaders that Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism, and he asked that the west continue to send aid to the embattled nation. The mass grave, which was behind Russian lines but is part of territory recently won back by Ukraine, is expected to be just the first of many like it as Ukraine continues to push the Russian invasion back where it came from.

