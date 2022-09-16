ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis’ Migrant Stunt Was Gross. But Was It Against the Law?

By Scott Bixby
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FZDm_0hyU5UTW00
SOPA Images

After the shock arrival of 50 Venezuelan men, women, and children on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, Democrats nationwide have called on the Biden administration to investigate the stunt as potential human trafficking—a comparison that even the White House has embraced.

“This maneuver raises serious legal questions and will have untold repercussions on the individuals caught up in the governor’s political stunt,” said Florida agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried, who accused Gov. Ron DeSantis of “ political human trafficking by sending a flight of dozens of asylum seekers to an island five miles from the mainland. “An investigation is necessary.”

“Shipping vulnerable migrants across the country is not a campaign tactic. It is human trafficking,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI). “It is the abuse of dozens of human beings and a celebration of that abuse for political gain.”

The Biden administration, which has a near-blanket policy of not discussing potential investigations by the Department of Justice, initially punted on the question of whether President Joe Biden views the transport as legal, instead focusing on the use of undocumented immigrants as “pawns” in a political chess match.

But in searing remarks from the White House briefing room, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday that the asylum seekers were “lured” onto the planes by “false promises” and likened DeSantis’ tactics to those of human traffickers.

“These were children, they were moms—they were fleeing communism,” Jean-Pierre said, emphasizing that “these vulnerable migrants [were] reportedly misled about where they were headed” and “misled about what they would be provided when they arrived.”

“These are the kinds of tactics we see from smugglers in places like Mexico and Guatemala,” Jean-Pierre said.

But while that particular accusation appears unlikely to meet a legal threshold, experts say, DeSantis and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) could still be in legal jeopardy. For example, allegations from asylum seekers that they were flown from Texas and Florida under false pretenses and without knowledge of their final destination could amount to a violation of state and federal law—even kidnapping.

“If you take somebody and you move them from Point A to Point B against their will, that’s kidnapping,” said Marc Evans, a 28-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department and a leading authority on human trafficking.

Many of the migrants have told reporters and local authorities that they were promised by a person who identified themselves as “Perla” that they would receive expedited work visas and fast-tracked asylum processing if they boarded flights or buses to northern sanctuary cities. On Martha’s Vineyard, a popular summer colony among wealthy East Coasters and a favorite retreat of President Barack Obama, three migrants told NPR that they had been told they were flying to Boston—more than three hours and a ferry ride away.

Dr. Kimberly Mehlman-Orozco, an expert on human trafficking, said that unless the migrants had been transported for the purpose of exploitation—such as for illegal labor practices—the letter of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act doesn’t apply.

“You would need to examine whether there was force, fraud, coercion, deception, or threat used for the purpose of exploitation,” Mehlman-Orozco said, noting that even if they were transported under false pretenses, “in order to be considered as a potential incident of trafficking, there would need to be exploitation as well.”

Speaking at a gala for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Thursday evening, Biden echoed Jean-Pierre, accusing Republicans of “playing politics with human beings, using them as props.”

“We have a process in place to manage migrants at the border,” Biden said. “Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts.”

But the administration’s aversion to raising questions about the legality of DeSantis’ migrant transports hasn’t stopped legal authorities, including Massachusetts’ chief federal law enforcement officer, from calling for an investigation.

“We are looking into that case, and we’ll be speaking with members of the Department of Justice. Massachusetts isn’t the only place where this has happened,” Rachael Rollins, Massachusetts U.S. attorney, told reporters on Thursday. “We have several other sister communities, whether it’s D.C., New York, California, where we’ve seen things like this, and we’re hoping to get some input from the Department of Justice about what our next steps might be.”

Other high-profile Democrats—including several with thinly veiled White House ambitions of their own—have straight-up accused the Florida governor of civil rights violations, fraud, and kidnapping.

“I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement on Thursday. Newsom—who has a longstanding feud with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, another major proponent of migrant transports to liberal cities—suggested that promises of expedited visas and asylum claim processing “would support charges of kidnapping,” and suggested that DeSantis could be prosecuted under federal racketeering laws.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, another Democrat whose state has been on the receiving end of migrant transports from Texas and Florida, told reporters on Thursday that “legal authorities are looking into whether or not there is criminal liability” for the practice.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has defended the legality of the practice, citing the creation of a $12 million program by the Florida state legislature in March using money earned from interest on COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to pay for private contractors “to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state.”

A spokesperson for DeSantis said in a statement that the funding of the program is “consistent with federal law.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 6

Consider This ...
3d ago

… what stunt? He is allowing others to share in the privilege of helping oppressed peoples while at the same time enjoying the beauty of Diversity. This is true Philanthropy.

Reply
2
Bunny DuBose
3d ago

What Governor DeSantis did wasn’t gross whatsoever! He is just returning what rightfully belongs to Kamala Harris.. She is in charge of the boarder crisis and has yet to come there to witness the truth of how our boarder is out of control, so good for DeSantis to send them to where she lives. Maybe she’ll bring her behind down to the boarder now.

Reply(1)
2
Lana Donnini
3d ago

No more against the law than Biden opening up our borders! Our enemies came walking across our borders and were flown into the heart of America, guests of the Democratic Party! 😡 L

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Furious Texas Sheriff Announces Criminal Investigation Into Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights

Authorities have confirmed they are opening a criminal investigation into the individuals who “lured” approximately 50 migrants from the migrant resource center in San Antonio to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request.Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the investigation during a press conference Monday “to clear the air for everyone,” alleging that 48 migrants were “lured under false pretenses” to stay at a hotel for a couple of days, shuttled to a plane, flown to Florida, and eventually transported to Martha’s Vineyard, where they had been promised work and solutions to other problems.A number of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Gavin Newsom
Daily Mail

'How much of that money is going to the migrants? Oh, none': Tucker Carlson notes that a GoFundMe for Martha's Vineyard migrants sent the cash to a $16m local non-profit instead of the 50 Venezuelans

Tucker Carlson on Friday night mocked the residents of Martha's Vineyard for their response to the arrival of 50 Venezuelan migrants, and pointed out that the $43,000 raised in a GoFundMe was not even going directly to those affected. The migrants were flown to the holiday island from Texas on...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

DeSantis hammered in Florida newspapers for ‘political stunt’ flying Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard

Ron DeSantis is getting slammed in Florida newspapers for his political stunt flying migrants to the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. “The governor likes to pander to communities like mine, traumatized by political persecution and violence,” Maria Corina Vegas, deputy state director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, told The Miami Herald. “This is a new low, even for this governor.”Mr DeSantis flew the refugees from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard using taxpayer funds to boost his potential 2024 presidential campaign, critics told the Orlando Sentinel. “I think this is outrageous. We are better than this as a state and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Abbott says he wasn’t involved in DeSantis action on migrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has been sending migrants from the southern border to Democratic-led cities to protest immigration policies, wasn’t involved with the two planes of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a spokesperson said Thursday. “Though we were not...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Visas#Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Sopa Images#Venezuelan#Democrats#The White House#The Department Of Justice
TheDailyBeast

Now Texas Guv Has Dumped Baby Migrant on Kamala’s Doorstep

A new busload of 50 migrants, including a 1-month-old child, were dropped in front of the Naval Observatory on Saturday, which is the Washington D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris, Fox News first reported. The group mostly originated from Venezuela and add to the growing list of migrants who have been transported to the vice president’s home. It marks the third bus of migrants sent from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after others arrived earlier this week. Separately, six more buses from Texas carrying migrants reportedly arrived at New York’s Port Authority on Saturday, Fox News reported.NBC shared video of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Were Handed Brochure Filled With Lies About ‘Benefits’: Report

Migrants who were last week flown to Martha’s Vineyard were allegedly given a brochure containing lies about the benefits they could expect to receive in Massachusetts, according to a report. Around 50 Venezuelan and Colombian people were flown on two planes from Florida to the popular vacation spot last Wednesday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking credit for what he trollishly termed the “​​relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” Amid previous reports that the migrants were misled about where they were going or what they could expect upon arrival, Popular Information on Monday published images of a brochure which was allegedly given to the migrants who agreed to board the flights. The document, which was reportedly sourced by a legal organization representing 30 of the migrants, claims arrivals in Massachusetts can expect “8 months cash assistance,” “assistance with housing,” “food,” “job placement,” and other benefits. The benefits described are in fact only available to specially designated refugees, and not migrants currently in the process of seeking asylum.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy