Chrissy Teigen shares she had 'an abortion to save my life' during death of unborn son

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Chrissy Teigen shared this week that the loss of her and John Legend’s unborn son in 2020 was an abortion, explaining that it took her “over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

Teigen and Legend in 2020 shared that they lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy. At the time, the loss was reported as a miscarriage.

Teigen at a summit on Thursday in California explained that “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she added. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Teigen said that following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that protected the right to an abortion, she and Legend were discussing the issue. She said she felt sympathy for people who decide to have abortions, and Legend noted that she was included.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” Teigen shared, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

California: Gov. Gavin Newsom rents billboards in 7 states attacking abortion restrictions

Politics: Lindsey Graham's attempt at a national abortion ban could help GOP in midterms. What we know about the bill .

Teigen on Friday tweeted that “I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Teigen’s representatives for additional information.

Teigen and Legend also have two children, Luna and Miles. Teigen announced another pregnancy last month, sharing on Instagram “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

