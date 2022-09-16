The 10 best places to shop for women's sweaters, from oversized knits to cozy cardigans — according to style editors

M.M. LaFleur

Even the most ardent wardrobe minimalists will still have a sweater or two in their closet.

We can't tell you what the objective "best sweater" is, but we can tell you about the best places to shop for them.

Our favorite places to buy women's sweaters include Everlane , L.L. Bean , and Cuyana , and our guide outlines our top picks from each brand.

It may be a little cliché to call a sweater a wardrobe staple, but in this case, it's true. Even if you're the most ardent wardrobe minimalist who lives in a perpetually warm climate, you likely have at least one sweater in your closet. These cozy toppers are great layering pieces, adding a bit of warmth and comfort to pretty much any outfit.

Sweaters come in a wide variety of fabrics, from wool to cashmere to cotton, and each provides its own benefit and downside. Cashmere, for example, is super soft and tends to last, but it can be expensive to buy and to care for. Cotton, on the other hand, is much sturdier, but might not be as warm as wool. It's probably a good idea to have multiple sweaters in a variety of fabrics and fits, so you can always have one to match whatever dress code, activity level, or climate you may find yourself faced with.

Everlane

The sweaters you can buy from Everlane are economical and stylish, especially when it comes to typically-pricy cashmere, making them surefire staples in your closet.

Sizing options: XXS-XL

Ever since Everlane dropped the pHi rices of its cashmere crewnecks and V-necks to a flat $100, it's been a go-to destination for cute, cozy, and affordable sweaters. The company claims that if the same sweater were sold through traditional retail channels, you'd be paying somewhere in the $215 range, which makes sense when considering the prices of this expensive material elsewhere. Other styles that utilize cashmere are slightly more expensive, but you'll never pay more than $200 for this type of fabric at Everlane .

But just because you're getting a deal doesn't mean you're getting less-than-sterling quality. The brand uses only Grade-A cashmere (grades go from A to C, with A being the best). Grade-A is stronger and doesn't pill as easily. It's also much more resilient when it comes to washing, and doesn't require dry cleaning. Just hand wash them in cold water and lay them out to dry.

The best part is that Everlane doesn't just rest on neutral hues. You'll find sweaters in cream, black, and navy, but also in vibrant mustards and dreamy lavenders. Regardless of the style of sweater that you're looking for, Everlane delivers at a wallet-friendly price point and in a range of sizes.

What to buy:

Naadam

Naadam is focused on making cashmere more accessible, so it's a go-to spot for sweaters that won't break the bank.

Sizing options: XXS-XXXL

There are few better additions to your fall wardrobe than a cashmere sweater. And while you may think that such a purchase will cost you a significant proportion of your paycheck, Naadam wants you to think again.

You might think of it as a cashmere-focused version of Everlane. "Naadam's mission is to offer ethical luxury designed for the way you want to live," Naadam cofounder and CEO Matt Scanlan told Business Insider . "Everything we do, from our supply chain to our design, is thoughtful and considered. We blend luxury with sustainability for an audience who knows you should be able to have both at a fair price."And when it comes to the sweater collection, you'll have plenty to choose from.

Naadam separates its clothes based on the type of cashmere used, and whether it's blended with other materials. This variation allows for slightly different styles and levels of softness. Each style comes in a wide variety of colors. And if you're afraid of your sweater being scratchy, don't be. Naadam rates each piece on a softness scale, from "soft" to "heavenly soft," so you always know how it will feel.

What to buy:

Eloquii

With sizes ranging from 14-28, Eloquii provides gorgeous sweaters in a more inclusive range of sizes.

Sizing options: 14-28

Eloquii is a one-stop-shop for size-inclusive clothing, and the brand's sweaters are a favorite among customers. These cozy toppers are always trendy and cool, and the majority of them ring up for under $100. Couple that with the regular sales Eloquii loves to put on, and you're always able to score a chic sweater at a sweet price.

Eloquii has an amazing range of styles, so you can build out your wardrobe with just a click. The Flare Sleeve Sweater is another great buy, with its minimal shape and eye-catching sleeves. It's a perfect piece to help dip your toe in this trend without dropping major coin.

Eloquii sizes range from 14-28, and each piece comes in a variety of colors, so you can customize your look. And if you're not ready to commit to a piece, Eloquii offers an Unlimited membership that allows you to rent pieces you don't plan on keeping forever.

What to buy:

LOFT

Loft provides an amazing range of sizes and styles, including their Lou & Grey line, making this a surprisingly inclusive place to shop for knits.

Sizing options: XXS-XL

Long-heralded as the go-to spot for smart work attire, Loft has had a bit of a renaissance in its casual wear department — and its sweaters are a shining example of that. The brand has a bevy of adorable styles for just about any sensibility. All of Loft's sweaters are available in a range of neutral hues, making them pieces that will last for ages.

Loft may not appear to be a place where you can buy trendy toppers, too, but its Lou & Grey brand provides just that. Consider this offshoot as the younger sister Loft — with all of the fun patterns and prints that entails. The Flecked Pocket Poncho Sweater provides major texture and flare, while the Tipped Boyfriend Cardigan is a work-from-home staple.

And while the brand's cashmere offering will run you upwards of $250, most of Loft's knits ring up under $100. The site also has regular sales, so you can stock up when the price drops.

What to buy:

M.M. LaFleur

M.M. LaFleur provides tailored, chic options in a handful of textures and cuts, allowing you to incorporate your sweaters into a variety of looks.

Sizing options: XS-XXL

While you may love a slouchy, crew neck sweater most days of the week, some occasions call for something a little more polished and tailored. That's where M.M. LaFleur comes in. The brand is known for its tailored, office-appropriate sweaters that are still cozy enough to wear on the weekends.

The Snyder Jacket , in fact, can be a great go-to desk sweater for when the AC is a little too high. If you prefer a more classic cut, the Cathy Sweater is a near-perfect option. It has a relaxed V-neck and loosely cuffed sleeves that create a silhouette that can be dressed up or down.

Wearing a M.M. LaFleur sweater gives you another reason to look forward to going into the office even on a chilly day. Although the brand's cashmere and wool prices are in line with other luxury brands on the market, lightweight knits with a sophisticated flare are hard not to slip into. The majority of their knits are wrinkle-resistant, too, so you can wear them all day long without looking rumpled.

What to buy:

L.L. Bean

For affordable sweaters that can stand up to the elements, you'll want to go back to the basics with the ever-dependable L.L. Bean .

Sizing options: XS-XL

It's one thing to have a sweater that can stand up to the chill of your office AC. It's another thing altogether to have a sweater that can stand up to the chill of the winter air. And if you're an adventurer looking for the latter, you should be looking to L.L. Bean .

L.L. Bean has long hung its hat on the time-tested quality of its products. Things that you buy from L.L. Bean are designed to last a long time, if not forever. When it comes to L.L. Bean's selection of women's knits, you may be pleasantly surprised to find how extensive and varied their styles are.

And while other knit sweaters often begin to pill after just a few wears, L.L. Bean's yarns are carefully spun to prevent pilling, and the tightness of the knit helps the sweater keep its shape. L.L. Bean's sweaters are also extremely affordable, with most pieces coming in at well under $100. In other words, this is a great place to stock up on the classics.

What to buy:

Cuyana

For minimalists looking for just one or two pieces to hang onto forever, Cuyana is a great place to start.

Sizing options: XS-XL

Cuyana's goal is to create capsule collections for today's woman by utilizing carefully selected fabrics, classic silhouettes, and distinct attention to detail. The concept is simple: You won't feel the need to buy duplicates if the originals completely serve your purpose. (The brand's philosophy is actually "fewer, better.")

Consequently, Cuyana is extremely careful in selecting its suppliers, leveraging Italian and American craftsmanship, Argentinian leatherwork, Peruvian alpaca wool and pima cotton, Ecuadorian straw, and Turkish cotton-poplin. The attention to detail is apparent in Cuyana's sweaters, all of which are simple, yet truly beautiful. They're a bit surprising in their silhouettes, and despite being extremely minimalist, are interesting enough to draw eyes.

The social mission of Cuyana is one you can easily get behind, too. With every purchase from the brand, you have the option of adding the "Lean Closet card." If you choose to do so, Cuyana will send you a reusable bag to fill with items that you no longer wear. All donated clothing will be given to women in need via Cuyana's partnership with H.E.A.R.T. (Helping Ease Abuse-Related Trauma).

What to buy:

Uniqlo

Uniqlo offers up good-quality sweaters at a budget-friendly price point, making it a go-to place for stocking up on knits.

Sizing options: XXS-XXL

You may not expect a fast-fashion destination like Uniqlo to offer up quality sweaters, but you'd be surprised. The retailer offers up cashmere and wool sweaters in a variety of styles, and they're all under $100. In other words? Uniqlo is your go-to spot if you want to stock up on some chic basics without emptying your bank account.

Now, it's important to note that Uniqlo sweaters tend to be on the thinner side — but that's to be expected given the price point. So on especially chilly days, it's a good idea to wear these as a layering piece, either with a tee under or cozy topper over your sweater. But that lightweight, thin silhouette has its benefits, too. The simple yet timeless design of the Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater attests to Uniqlo's ability to create a cozy basic with a nearly endless range of styling options. These sweaters are fantastic transitional pieces and can be worn most of the year whenever the temperatures get a little chilly.

A favorite style, on the other hand, is the Women 3D Knit Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater . It provides the typical neckline of a crewneck, but with oversized balloon sleeves for a modern twist. And the 3D knit gives this topper some seriously cool texture, making it one of the more unique basics you could add to your wardrobe.

What to buy:

Reformation

Sweaters from Reformation are special because each piece is sourced from its own bunch of recycled fabrics and every collection is limited edition.

Sizing options : XS-XL

Reformation is the clothing brand that guarantees being naked is the only option more sustainable than their clothing. When considering all the steps they've taken to become both socially and environmentally conscious, it's difficult to argue against the claim. And aside from being made from low-impact materials, access fabrics and repurposed vintage pieces all from within Los Angeles, clothing from Reformation is even more special from garment to garment.

Unlike other fast fashion clothing brands we usually find online, Reformation drops just as many new items from week to week without the excess waste. Still, shopping at Reformation can be tricky. While they have bestsellers they bring back by demand, most styles are limited edition. As we approach fall season, my advice is to fill up your shopping cart now instead of adding sweaters to your wishlist for later.

A style you won't want to experience fomo with is the Porta Cashmere Open Back Sweater . Even though it appears to be a simple crewneck from the front, the back dips low into a "V" with a point followed by eight buttons to create a bit of drama. It seems as though many of Reformation's knit tops come with details too good to pass up. One of the best parts about Reformation is that each collection is as good as the previous. Even if a sweater you like is no longer available, there's one you'll love waiting for you just a scroll away.

What to buy:

Aritzia

Aritzia balances current designs with polished styles for timeless pieces that are transitional from season to season. Their sweaters are no exception.

Sizing options : XXS-XXL

Aritzia redefines the meaning of sweater weather when it comes to their minimal silhouettes and on trend designs. Without compromising the cozy nature we love about knits, the brand takes an approach that replaces oversized chunky jumpers with boxy outerwear and curve enhancing fabrics.

A hybrid between a shirt and a jacket, the Society Sweater is made of a yarn-like fabric that's inspired by the usual wool materials we often see with sweaters. Throw it over your wardrobe go-tos you've been reaching for all year to make any outfit fall appropriate. Giving the exact opposite, the Sculpt Knit Polo Longsleeve offers a slimmer fit capable of making a statement with or without the extra layers. Debunking everything we thought we knew about sweaters that feel like home, this electric pink polo warmly hugs the body without being oversized or too thick.

Not quite like any other on our list, the Cozy Fleece Mega Mock Sweatshirt is effortlessly sporty without drawstrings or a hood. To create the Princess Diana look we've all come to love seeing our favorite celebrities replicate, pair this crewneck with biker shorts, thick white socks and your oldest pair of dad sneakers. Not only is it a sweater that can be mixed and matched with basics most already have in their closet, it makes for a great transitional outfit from one cooler season to the next.

What to buy:

A note on fit

This guide is focused on sweaters that were designed for cisgender women. What the industry calls "women's sweaters" has everything to do with the fit, shape, and style of how these pieces are designed. Sweaters that are designed for women tend to be smaller and less boxy than those designed for men. However, we think anyone should feel free to wear any type of sweater, regardless of gender or how the clothing is labeled. They typically nip in a bit at the waist and are usually more cropped, or if they're labeled oversized, they tend to have shorter arms. If you're more interested in a boxy, oversized style, you might want to shop for sweaters designed for men .

And if you're talking about button-down sweaters, it's important to note button placement. On men's sweaters, buttons lay on the right. On women's sweaters, they lay on the left. And while experts note that this is a relic of a time when wealthy people didn't dress themselves , there isn't a clear reason as to why fashion companies continue to make this distinction.