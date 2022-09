DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo was labeled as taken in Bald Mountain Pass in Duchesne County.

While early snow doesn’t guarantee anything in the months to come, it can give some hope to Utahns that long months of drought might be soon behind us.

