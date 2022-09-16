ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

New Zealand’s motel generation caught between life in limbo and life on the street

By Eva Corlett in Wellington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKMyf_0hyU423S00
Kristina Reid in her room in emergency accommodation at a motel in Rotorua, New Zealand. ‘It takes a toll on your family … you get judged because you can’t afford a house.’

Kristina Reid is trying to make the best of a bad situation. The walls of the motel room she has called home for the past two years are plastered with photographs of her smiling daughters. Her bed is neatly made, and tins of budget beans and tomatoes are stacked in tidy rows in the small cavity above the mini-fridge.

More than anything, Reid wishes for stability; a rental close to family, somewhere she can plant a garden – a place her four daughters can call home.

Reid is one of more than 9,000 people, including more than 4,100 children, living in New Zealand’s emergency accommodation, which is almost entirely run through privately owned motels.

After a stint living in her car, the 38-year-old moved into a room on Rotorua’s Fenton Street – a strip of motels that once served visitors in the famous tourist town and now houses the region’s homeless.

The use of motels for emergency accommodation began in 2016, under the previous National government. It was intended to be a stop-gap, but as the country’s housing crisis worsened, the need for motels swelled. In 2020, when international borders closed due to Covid-19, the government used newly empty motels to move people off the street as the country locked down.

Despite the government’s attempts to build more public housing, demand keeps growing. There are now more than 26,000 people waiting for social housing, nearly 21,000 more than five years ago, as a cost of living crisis driven by surging inflation adds to the already immense economic pressures on households.

The wait for a permanent home can lead to months, or even years, of limbo.

“It takes a toll on your family … you get judged because you can’t afford a house,” Reid says.

Reid says the shame that comes alongside deprivation is something everyone in the motel feels, saying that she often shops early in the morning so fewer people see what she puts in her trolley.

“We all have the same connection,” she says. “The loss of something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eqn2N_0hyU423S00
Kristina Reid hopes to one day live in a place her daughters can call home. Photograph: Alan Gibson/The Guardian

‘Revolting for families’

For many people, motel accommodation is vastly preferable to living on the street or in a car. But a recent investigation by TVNZ has raised serious concerns about the substandard conditions of some of Rotorua’s motels, and highlighted issues of violence and sexual abuse on site, and of fire risks to some of the buildings.

The prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, told TVNZ that the government did not want motels to be long-term places for any New Zealander, but that she would “much rather that people have temporary housing that is not a garage, [or] a car”.

“As a government [we are] responsible for building 10% of the state houses that New Zealand has in total,” Ardern said. “That’s how quickly we’ve moved – over 10,000 houses – but we need to keep going so that in the longer term we don’t need those motel contracts in the first place.”

But the report has prompted calls for an independent investigation from both Te Pati Māori (the Māori party) and National into emergency accommodation, particularly in Rotorua.

After two terms in power, the government can no longer continue to rely on comments that motels are better than being in cars or a garage, says Rawiri Waititi, Te Pati Māori’s co-leader.

“If you’re sleeping in motels that are unsafe for our people, that have allegations of sexual abuse, it might be better to stay in a car,” Waititi says. “They’ve got to stop pushing that rhetoric and start putting people in homes like they promised.”

Rotorua has become a hotspot for motel accommodation but it is a nationwide scheme, with most tenants living in the country’s biggest city, Auckland.

Helen Robinson, the missioner for Auckland City Mission, said the government recognised the problem but could not build or acquire houses fast enough to keep up with demand, adding that the country is playing catch-up on 30 years of underinvestment in social housing.

Living in motels is “revolting for families” and people should not be staying in them beyond a few days, she says. “But that’s just not realistic in the current system.”

Now the border has reopened, Robinson also worries motels will evict housing tenants to make way for tourists. “It’s one of those things that I’d quite like to be very wrong about.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7dge_0hyU423S00
Letitia Banks in the Rotorua motel where she lives with her son. Photograph: Alan Gibson/The Guardian

‘All of us just want a home’

For Letitia Banks, 40, and her 21-year-old son, the wait for a home feels endless. The pair has been shuffled between motels in Rotorua for five years, after Banks’ previous relationship broke down and she had to leave her home.

Banks has been searching for a rental property ever since, but with more people moving to the region, higher rents and intensive vetting processes, her hope is dwindling.

“It’s more paperwork, more questions. A lot of people out there don’t know the situation we’re in. It’s just not that easy to get a place these days.”

Now, Banks faces another move, after the motel she was staying in was deemed a fire risk. If housing services cannot find her a permanent home in the next few weeks, she and her son will be moved to yet another motel.

“I get bad anxiety, sometimes I don’t even want to leave my room … You don’t know how long you’re going to be here, if you’re going to be moving, it’s quite stressful,” she says. “All of us just want to be in a home and feel safe.”

Comments / 3

Guest
1d ago

Have any of these people tried working!?. I always did.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Daily Mail

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealander#New Zealand Government#Motels#Rotorua
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Australia
The Independent

OLD Just four people on floors above where Flight 175 hit Twin Towers survived: Two are ‘brothers for life’

Of all the 9/11 survivor stories, one of the most unbelievable belongs to two men: Brian Clark, a Canadian businessman whose office was struck by one of the planes, and Stanley Praimnath, the man whose life he saved.On 11 September, 2001, Mr Clark was at work on the 84th floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower. At 9:03am, Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the building, with Mr Clark’s office at the top of the impact zone.“Our room just got rocked, just destroyed in a second,” Mr Clark told the Associated Press ten years later. “And...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death

The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

449K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy