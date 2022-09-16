Read full article on original website
PSA: Safety Seat Checkup in Brownwood
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Drivers Coalition will host a child safety seat checkup at Big County Ford (500 West Commerce Street) from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22. Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation/ Drivers Coalition. During the...
Coleman Senior Center Meal Schedule Changes Due to Damage to Gas Line
The Coleman Senior Center meals for September 19, 2022 through September 22, 2022 will be switched around. Monday they will be serving Chef Salad with Chicken and Ham. As of Sunday, the Center still does not have any gas. The Senior Center was hit by a vehicle, which busted a gas line supplying the stoves. (See photos above from Tina Rankin) (READ MORE BELOW...)
Brown County Fair Association announces 2023 Queen candidates
(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
Brownwood native Nathana Ross-Cox holding art show, sale in San Angelo Oct. 6-29
Raw 1899, San Angelo’s premier art lounge, presents Simpler Times Art Show and Sale, October 6 to 29, 2022, featuring the work of artist Nathana (“Thana”) Ross-Cox. Opening Champagne Reception will be Thursday, October 6, 4 to 8 p.m., and the public is invited to meet the artist. There is no cost to attend.
Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
Minor accident involving Early school bus, no injuries reported
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. The Early Police Department is investigating a minor accident at Lucas Drive and Gahanna Street involving a school bus. 2 kids were still on the bus and about to be dropped off. No one was injured in the crash. The parent has been notified and has picked up the kids. Again no one was injured.
UPDATE - Traffic Accident Just West of Coleman on Highway 153
INITIAL STORY - As of 3:00 pm Saturday, law enforcement and fire department personnel had responded to what was reported as a two vehicle accident on Highway 153 roughly one mile west of Coleman. Expect traffic to be diverted off Highway 153, both west and east of the accident scene, for an undetermined amount of time.
Boy Scouts 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award to be presented to Paul Waldrop Jr. Oct. 25
The Boy Scouts of America, Texas Trails Council will honor Paul Waldrop Jr. as the 2022 Distinguished Citizen. The honor will be presented to Waldrop at the Boy Scouts 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner that will be held at the Coggin Connection Center, 1817 Coggin Ave. Brownwood, Texas at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
City of Coleman WATER MAIN BREAK
The City of Coleman has experienced a break in a water main at West 10th and Clow streets. Water pressure in the area will be affected. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Brookesmith ISD Announces Agricultural Science Teacher Megan Whitedr,
Brookesmith ISD is proud to announce the addition of Mrs. Megan Whited, Agricultural Science Teacher, to our faculty. Mrs. Whited graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Food Systems with specialization in Agricultural Education. She also earned a Master of Science degree from Western Governors University in Curriculum and Instruction. Her prior experience includes three years on faculty at Willapa Valley School District in Washington State.
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
Arrests made for failure to identify, terroristic threat
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding weekend arrests:. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6 p.m. officer James Holdar received information from other officers that 61-year-old Harold James Carter of Brownwood provided false information to them on a recent traffic stop. Carter identified himself as “Larry” to the officers. Holdar was provided Carter’s identifying information and was further informed of a warrant for Carter’s arrest.
2022 Early High School Homecoming Court
Early High School will crown its 2022 Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of Friday night’s football game with Burnet. King and Queen nominees are (from left): Jeremy Brown, Reagan Shults, John-Stewart Gordon, Grace LaRue, Jaxyn Price and Yasmin Ibarra. ***. The Early Homecoming Court this year is (from...
Day Trip to Coleman
A short 45-minute drive south from Abilene is the small, quaint town of Coleman, Texas. There you will find shops, restaurants, and local treasures. Follow us for a fun-filled day in Coleman. We bet you and your family and friends will find adventures and make a few memories too!. Morning.
UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
Sam Newman, 82, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Sam Newman, age 82, of Brownwood, will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until...
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Sept. 19-25
Burnet at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Early at Peaster, 6:30 p.m. Zephyr at Gustine, 5 p.m. Sul Ross at Howard Payne, 6 p.m. Howard Payne at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m. Lampasas at Brownwood, 4 p.m. WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER. Howard Payne at Hardin-Simmons, 7 p.m. ***. Friday, Sept. 23. FOOTBALL. Brownwood...
Lions Defeat Previously Unbeaten Glen Rose
The Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions notched their third consecutive victory, and first at home, with a 17-3 triumph over the Class 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers. Knotted at 3 at halftime, the Lions (3-1) tallied both of their touchdowns in the second half...
Jackets Break Total Yardage Record Versus Warriors
PROSPER, Texas – The Howard Payne University football team broke the school record for total yardage in a game in a 67-10 blowout of Hendrix College Saturday afternoon at Children’s Health Stadium. The previous Howard Payne record for the total offensive yards in a game was 754 yards...
