Alexandria, LA

cenlanow.com

2022 Alex WinterFête press conference set for Thursday morning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — The City of Alexandria and the Alexandria-Pineville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will host an official kickoff press conference starting at 10 a.m. Thursday in Alexandria Convention Hall to announce plans for the 2022 Alex WinterFête. The award-winning holiday festival is traditionally held in early December.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Whataburger celebrates growth in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, September 28 at 1 p.m., Whataburger, along with its franchise partner G.V.C.S., Inc. and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest restaurant in Alexandria, which opened this past June. Whataburger is celebrating the opening by...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Whataburger in Leesville opens Monday morning

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Whataburger is opening its doors in Leesville for the first time on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The Leesville location is at 1309 S 5th Street. Whataburger in Leesville will be open 24/7 for both dining room and drive-thru service. Other services such as...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued in Leesville

Leesville, La. (KPLC) - The City of Leesville issued a boil advisory for certain customers Monday afternoon. The advisory affects customers in the following areas:
LEESVILLE, LA
beauregardnews.com

DeRidder to pull contractor permits amid ongoing water main breaks

The City of DeRidder is removing permits for all contractors doing business for V1 Fiber as the city falls under its fourth consecutive day of water outages and boil advisories for customers across the city. On Monday, city officials reported that contractors will no longer be able to work at...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Pedestrian struck and killed in Vernon Parish crash

Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old male is dead after being struck by a 2016 Nissan Sentra on Holly Grove Road in Anacoco, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E. Cody M. Opry of Opelousas was laying in the roadway for unknown reasons when the incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Troop E said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ANACOCO, LA
kalb.com

DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices

Last Friday, local law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter at Bolton High School. On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect’s sentencing date moved

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021, which killed the store’s owner, David Paul, and severely injured his brother, Michael Paul.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Police investigating active shooter hoax at Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a phone call on Friday, Sept. 16, that said there was an active shooter at Bolton High School and that several people had already been shot. Upon arriving at Bolton, authorities were informed by school officials that the call was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
MANSURA, LA
kalb.com

Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
MANSURA, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected child predator

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject on September 11, 2022, who initiated a sexual conversation with a minor online. Multiple sexually explicit photos were transmitted to the minor over a week, and a motel room […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

