Pittsylvania County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke restaurant fire deemed electrical

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Roanoke restaurant has been ruled by investigators to be electrical. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called late the morning of September 17 to the fire on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE in downtown Roanoke. Crews found there had been a fire at the front of a restaurant, Cedars Lebanese Restaurant, activating the building’s sprinkler system, which put out the fire.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man dies after house fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 4:57 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, in the Fort Lewis area. Crews found a two-story wood frame structure that was heavily involved in fire. Neighbors advised firefighters...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Is Seeking Information On Large Stolen Propane Tank From The Reidsville Area

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is seeking information concerning a large stolen propane tank. “The tank is very similar to the one pictured in this post, but has a red stripe on it and was about 80% full of propane when taken. The larceny occurred at 216 Hidden Lake Drive Reidsville, NC around September 12/13, 2022. The tank was removed by a crane and a large truck,” the office wrote on its Facebook page.
REIDSVILLE, NC
WDBJ7.com

TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
ROANOKE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville-Pitttsylvania County Fair increases its security

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with the free Monster truck rides Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has also added increased security this year. On Saturday, over 10,000 people visited the fair. This year, the fair has increased its security by adding metal detector wands, bag searches, and even undercover security inside the fair to protect those thousands of people.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Bedford County Sheriff: Woman arrested after abandoning children, dogs

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after abandoning her children and dogs inside of a Bedford home, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services responded to a student’s residence when the student was not attending school, authorities said.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Eight arrested in Bedford County drug bust

Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug roundup resulting in the arrest of eight individuals, including one from Huddleston, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were charged and arrested...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Firefighters investigating incident in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. Roanoke Firefighters said the fire started at Cedar’s Lebanese Restaurant. They got a call shortly before 10 Saturday morning. Investigators said the sprinkler system put most of the fire out and firefighters contained the small fire. As a precaution, firefighters have evacuated...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

E.C. Glass students have late dismissal due to lockdown, search

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 5:40 p.m.:. Lynchburg officials said that the lockdown was lifted around 4:00 p.m. during a presser held on Monday evening. You can watch the Q&A portion of the press conference here. ORIGINAL STORY:. A high school is on lockdown due to a suspicious phone call,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Juvenile boy dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile boy dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Teen dies from a gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says a male teenager suffered a gunshot wound that lead to his death at a hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Shamrock Street Northwest. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center was notified of someone with a gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA

