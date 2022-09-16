ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
WDEA AM 1370

Golf Scores – Caribou 184, Houlton 185 MDI 188

The MDI Trojans Golf Team took the long drive up to Caribou to play Caribou and Houlton at the Caribou Country Club on Friday, September 16, on a windy, 'Fallish' day. Caribou won the match, with the 3 teams all within 4 strokes. Caribou finished with a 184, Houlton 185 and MDI 188.
CARIBOU, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy