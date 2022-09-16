Read full article on original website
Golf Scores – Caribou 184, Houlton 185 MDI 188
The MDI Trojans Golf Team took the long drive up to Caribou to play Caribou and Houlton at the Caribou Country Club on Friday, September 16, on a windy, 'Fallish' day. Caribou won the match, with the 3 teams all within 4 strokes. Caribou finished with a 184, Houlton 185 and MDI 188.
