Gallery: Step One Auto Serves 3000th Meal at 33rd Grab-n-Go Meals for First Responders
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Step One Automotive Group served its 3000th meal at the 33rd Grab-n-Go Meals for First Responders today. Check out the photo gallery below!
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Step One Automotive Group served its 3000th meal at the 33rd Grab-n-Go Meals for First Responders today. Check out the photo gallery below!
On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.https://wsav.com
Comments / 0