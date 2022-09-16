ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Mike Evans appears to name drop Tom Brady after Marcus Lattimore fight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with Saints defensive back Marcus Lattimore, and he appeared to name drop Tom Brady afterward. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans got in a fight with New Orleans Saints star Marcus Lattimore during Sunday’s Saints-Bucs game. Several players from both teams ran in, some to continue the fight and some to break it up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Dane Jackson injury update following brutal hit

There has been an update on Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson following a brutal hit. During Monday Night Football, fans watching the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans game were witnesses to a scary scene when corner back Dane Jackson was accidentally hit by a teammate. Jackson’s head appeared to snap...
NFL
FanSided

Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles

Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
KNOXVILLE, TN
