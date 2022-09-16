Read full article on original website
How a ‘deconstructing Christian’ Alabama author got 900,000 Facebook followers
She readily admits it. “I’m a weird Christian author,” Mary Katherine Backstrom says. “I don’t fit squarely in the box. But I’m really grateful to my publisher, and the people that support me for allowing me to be, like, a person of faith who doesn’t fit the mold, especially maybe in The South.”
New Wellstone Crisis Center opens in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Thirty years ago, Alabama's first female governor, Lurleen Wallace, became known as a mental health pioneer to help those in need. Her mentee, Governor Kay Ivey was at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Wellstone Crisis Center where she looks to continue the fight. "My mentor, Gov. Lurleen Wallace, laid the very foundation for mental health care which throughout the past three decades has been placed on the back burner way too long, but it's time it's been time for Alabama to prioritize mental health services."
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
Opelika-Auburn News
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps
After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
WAFF
Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville Monday for the grand opening of the WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center. Ivey spoke briefly prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The WellStone Crisis Center features 16 beds and 15 recliners and will provide services for people undergoing mental health or substance-use issues.
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Alabama deer hunting season 2022-23: Here’s what you need to know
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced the dates for the upcoming hunting season, including special youth hunting.
wvtm13.com
New COVID-19 booster shots arrive as Central Alabama prepares for potential fall and winter surge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we prepare to officially say goodbye to summer, an important reminder of the tight trip COVID-19 still has on our entire community. Learn more in the video above about Alabama's progress in the fight against COVID-19 and the potential problems we could face in the months ahead.
thecutoffnews.com
Governor Ivey Announces Alabama State Parks to Offer Free Admission on National Public Lands Day
Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that Alabama State Parks will waive all entrance and parking fees on National Public Lands Day, which takes place Saturday, September 24, 2022. “The past few years have shown us just how important outdoor recreation is to our health and wellbeing,” said Governor Ivey....
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
When is fall going to come back to Alabama?
Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
wbrc.com
“Turnaround Schools Initiative” hoping to help 15 schools across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars are heading into at least 15 schools around the state in hopes of turning them around. The “Turnaround Schools Initiative” is a new effort to improve elementary schools identified as failing. $15 million will be allocated to the schools. Five Birmingham schools are on the list.
Running from police in Alabama could become a felony
When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
wtvy.com
Will we see a COVID surge this winter?
Newton Elementary was among 5 Alabama schools named Blue Ribbon Schools. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated:...
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
wvtm13.com
Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
alreporter.com
Alabama superintendent: “Don’t Say Gay” enforcement starts at local school boards
When the Alabama Legislature passed a law last session prohibiting teachers in kindergarten through fifth grade from leading discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity, it tasked the state Board of Education with implementing and enforcing the new policy. But the board added language last week that merely required local...
Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part One)
I've always had a fascination with graveyards. It's weird...I know. Maybe it's from growing up southern and my family's dedication to Decoration Day. In case you're not familiar, Decoration Day is a very old tradition in the south. It's one day set aside each year for cleaning up the brush and weeds around family graves and then decorating them with flowers. When I was a kid, it was like a family reunion - with aunts and uncles, cousins, and grandparents all showing up to make the graves of our loved ones "presentable." I looked forward to it every year. While the grown ups were busy cleaning up, decorating and talking, I was off exploring - wandering the creepy maze of marble tombstones and looking for the oldest and most unusual grave that I could find. To this day, I still love exploring graveyards - even if it's online. Recently, while exploring the website Findagrave.com, I discovered quite a few very interesting graves of famous people buried in Alabama. Here's the beginning of my list: Graves of the Famous in Alabama Part One.
Comments / 0