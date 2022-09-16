Read full article on original website
visitusaparks.com
Farmington, New Mexico: Not Your Average Four Corners Adventure
Get ready to have everything you thought you knew about the American Southwest turned upside down, because Farmington, New Mexico, isn’t just another sleepy desert town. Here are a few surprising things you can do in Farmington, NM, during your gateway to the Four Corners. This story was created...
durangogov.org
Durango-La Plata County Airport Runway Repaving Complete
Durango La-Plata County Airport (DRO) has completed its runway repaving on schedule, re-opening to aircraft traffic at 11:59 pm on Friday, September 16, 2022, following a 10-day closure period. "We are extremely pleased to have completed this momentous project on schedule,” said Aviation Director Tony Vicari. “This was a major...
Farmington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Tohatchi High School volleyball team will have a game with Piedra Vista High School on September 19, 2022, 11:00:00.
Aztec High School football coach faces charges
AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School’s Head Football Coach Henry Strauss is accused of getting physical with a female student. Court records say he verbally and physically assaulted a female student, The altercation occurred on September 2 during Strauss’ P.E. class. Court records show Strauss, also known as Coach Hank, confronted two students after lunch. […]
