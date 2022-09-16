ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge

WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
MILFORD, MA
ems1.com

Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys

MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
MERRIMAC, MA
bpdnews.com

Everett Man Arrested in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

At about 10:36 PM, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an on-site firearm arrest of Christopher Voltaire, 25, of Everett while in the area of 207 Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Officers were responding to a Shot Spotter Activation in the area of 24 Hannon...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Cumberland Man Arrested In Huge Drug Bust

Twenty-seven-year-old Dylan Rodas of Cumberland is facing federal drug charges in connection with a major drug bust. The U.S. attorney's office says over 660-thousand Adderall pills containing methamphetamine were seized in a court authorized search of two locations in Cumberland earlier this year. Addressing the burgeoning trafficking of methamphetamine into...
CUMBERLAND, RI
CBS Boston

Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school

BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody Following BPD Response to Non-Fatal Shooting in the area of Huntington Avenue in Boston

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home

ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
ESSEX, MA
WCVB

2 teenagers killed in crash on Route 123 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two Massachusetts teenagers are dead after they were involved in a car crash in Attleboro Sunday morning. Attleboro police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on South Avenue, which is also known as Route 123, near the intersection of West Street. The scene is not far from the Attleboro Water Department's treatment plant.
ATTLEBORO, MA

