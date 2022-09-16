Read full article on original website
Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge
WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
whdh.com
Lowell PD: Dracut man arrested, charged after stabbing that left victim seriously injured
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell have made an arrest following a stabbing over the weekend that left a male victim with serious injuries. In a statement, the police department announced that Stephen Mbugua, 28, was arrested in connection with the stabbing that happened on Richardson Street Sunday. Officers...
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: Woman Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Tries to Leave Scene, Police Make Arrest
Sunday night at about 10:15 PM, a woman driving on Smith Street hit multiple vehicles with her car, and then she tried to drive away in her vehicle even after her airbag was deployed. Bystanders kept the woman from leaving the scene. Providence Police arrived, and the woman assaulted a...
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
ems1.com
Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified
Police responded to South Avenue and West Street for a single-car crash around 4:30 a.m.
bpdnews.com
Everett Man Arrested in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 10:36 PM, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an on-site firearm arrest of Christopher Voltaire, 25, of Everett while in the area of 207 Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Officers were responding to a Shot Spotter Activation in the area of 24 Hannon...
Police ID man killed in North Kingstown crash
The crash happened just before noon Saturday on Slocum Road.
ABC6.com
Video appears to show person stealing catalytic converters from New Bedford business
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A pair of catalytic converters were stolen from Morency Floors in New Bedford over the weekend. New Bedford police said that the thefts were reported to them at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Video obtained by ABC 6 News appears to show a person entering...
2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Woonsocket mayor’s home
Police are investigating after two bodies were found "severely decomposed" inside a Woonsocket home.
fallriverreporter.com
Names released concerning fatal weekend crash in Bristol County that killed two teens
The names of the two victims in a fatal weekend crash in Bristol County have been announced. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cook Jr., at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, there was a single car crash on South Avenue at West Street (Route 123). Significant damage resulted in the crash...
iheart.com
Cumberland Man Arrested In Huge Drug Bust
Twenty-seven-year-old Dylan Rodas of Cumberland is facing federal drug charges in connection with a major drug bust. The U.S. attorney's office says over 660-thousand Adderall pills containing methamphetamine were seized in a court authorized search of two locations in Cumberland earlier this year. Addressing the burgeoning trafficking of methamphetamine into...
Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school
BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
100+ bags of fentanyl and loaded gun seized on Bowdoin St in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested after police were called to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone during a disturbance on State Street.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Irate Speeder, Suspicious Paper Person, Unruly Mom
9 p.m. – The owner of the Greenwich Hotel told police they caught someone stealing keys after reviewing surveillance video of the bar area. The man returned the keys and said it was a mistake but the owner asked that police issue him a no trespass order, which they did.
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody Following BPD Response to Non-Fatal Shooting in the area of Huntington Avenue in Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
WCVB
Merrimac, Massachusetts, man pleads guilty in violent rape, beating of 74-year-old woman
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Merrimac, Massachusetts, man accused of raping and kidnapping a 74-year-old woman has pleaded guilty. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said William Raia admitted to breaking into a woman's home last July and raping her repeatedly. Raia pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, armed assault...
Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home
ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
WCVB
2 teenagers killed in crash on Route 123 in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two Massachusetts teenagers are dead after they were involved in a car crash in Attleboro Sunday morning. Attleboro police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on South Avenue, which is also known as Route 123, near the intersection of West Street. The scene is not far from the Attleboro Water Department's treatment plant.
fallriverreporter.com
18- and 19-year-old teens killed in early morning weekend crash in Bristol County
Two teens have been killed in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to scanner transmissions, just after 4:15 a.m., Attleboro Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the area of 1296 West Street for a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. WJAR NBC 10 stated that the ages of...
