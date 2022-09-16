Read full article on original website
Mansory's Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Holds Nothing Back
No matter what service a business provides or what use a product serves, a clear and consistent USP (unique selling proposition) is often the difference between failure and success. And, for all of the criticism leveled at tuner Mansory, its USP is blatantly clear: turn luxury cars into excessive, overindulgent, shameless, and often offensive displays of wealth. Mansory's new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is no different. Much like the Mansory Mercedes-Maybach GLS seen earlier this year, the GLS 63 bamboozles you with its bulging body and blue (or yellow) leather interior. Fortunately, this GLS isn't as ugly as the messy Mansory G-Wagon.
The Ferrari Purosangue's Unique Suspension Is Lightyears Ahead
Yesterday, Ferrari took the wraps off the Purosangue, a car, it says, you should not call an SUV. Instead, it must be known as a Ferrari Utility Vehicle. However you choose to describe it, the Purosangue is spectacular. It comes with a singing V12 engine, electronically opening rear-hinged rear doors, and an innovative take on suspension that negates the need for anti-roll bars.
Driven: Is The 2023 BMW 8 Series Convertible Worth $100,000?
In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
BMW To Limit The Driving Range Of Electric Vehicles On Purpose
BMW has been working very hard on sustainability of late, developing new technology for electric vehicles, moving away from leather in favor of so-called vegan upholstery, and using recycled materials to garnish new models. The brand's Neue Klasse architecture is particularly important, as this will debut a whole new way of creating BMW EVs.
BMW Warns Against Going Fully Electric
It's well documented that BMW is not in a hurry to get rid of its internal combustion engines. Several manufacturers are putting all their eggs in one basket, but BMW's next generation of Neue Klasse vehicles will include ICE, EV, and hydrogen models. BMW's boss, Oliver Zipse, reiterated his stance...
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
Ford Has A Genius Plan To Stop Electric Vehicle Markups
The dealership practice of placing so-called market adjustments on new vehicles is hated by consumers and automakers alike. Even though car companies can suggest a retail price, dealerships are free to do as they wish. This often results in some eye-watering prices which, of course, the customer may choose not to pay. But the lack of new car supply means some have no choice, and dealerships are getting away with this awful practice.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
This Is What's New For Infiniti In 2023
Infiniti has rejigged its entire lineup for 2023, adding a healthy dose of features to the range and offering Infiniti Premium Care, a three-year complimentary maintenance program. That's impressive enough, but the premium Nissan-owned brand has also enhanced value by introducing more standard equipment on its vehicles. Take the QX55,...
Autoblog
Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth
A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
Jeep Wagoneer And Grand Wagoneer Updated For 2023
Jeep surprised us all last week with the reveal of several new all-electric products. The Recon will serve as a battery-powered alternative to the Wrangler, there's a baby crossover for Europe and a rather svelte-looking EV with a Wagoneer S badge. The gas-powered Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer remain an integral...
Here's The Best Reason To Get A V8-Powered Ford Mustang
The 2024 Ford Mustang is finally here. After a long wait and plenty of speculation, the Dearborn-based brand unveiled America's favorite muscle car at the Detroit Auto Show. In the months leading up to the reveal, many feared Ford would abandon the manual transmission in favor of automatics. But a teaser confirmed the three-pedal layout will return, much to the relief of many.
Meet The Most Aerodynamic Car Ever Built
0.175. That just sounds like a few numbers to most of us. To the folks a Lightyear, it's a very important, very small number. As of now, that figure represents the lowest drag coefficient a car has ever achieved. More specifically, it's a record that now belongs to Lightyear. For reference, the previous record was 0.200, held by the Mercedes EQS.
Driven: 2022 Mazda CX-30 Is Fun And Focused
Let's cut to the chase here. The Mazda CX-30 is, effectively, two things Mazda needed in its lineup. It's a Mazda 3 hatch with a higher ride and also a CX-3 with more usable legroom in the back. It's a smart move for Mazda when crossovers are outselling traditional cars by a significant margin, even though the Mazda 3 is a great car. The result for Mazda is that the CX-30 is its second best-selling vehicle behind the larger Mazda CX-5.
RUMOR: BMW Working On Hardcore 473-HP M2
The all-new BMW M2 is getting ready to be introduced to the world this October. The second generation of the compact sporting icon has been spied undergoing testing in standard form and with BMW M Performance parts attached and promises everything we expect from the model, including a circa-440-horsepower turbocharged inline-six and a manual gearbox. It will be the last of its kind as every M car to follow will be a hybrid of some sort, and even the M2 itself might not be entirely pure, as it may feature optional all-wheel drive.
6 Coolest Features Of The New Ford Mustang
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was unveiled to the world in Detroit last night. While it might not be as all-new as everyone says - it's a thorough reworking of the old car's platform and engines - it has been improved in multiple facets. The styling may not appeal to everyone, but the V8 lives on, as does the manual gearbox, and there's no hybridization or any sign of the rumored all-wheel drive we were told to expect. It's still a sports car, and whether you like it or not, it's going to sell in droves.
Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs.
Maserati MC20 Upgraded With More Power And Presence
The Maserati MC20 was revealed two years ago, which means that various aftermarket tuners have had plenty of time to get to grips with the car and develop various upgrades for it. Some tuners have revealed body kits for the car, and some are working on performance upgrades. Novitec is doing both.
RUMOR: Combustion-Powered BMW X4 Living On Borrowed Time
In 2008, BMW created an entirely new segment with the X6 - the coupe SUV. People laughed and called it ugly, but, my goodness, did it pay off well for the automaker. This success prompted the introduction of the smaller BMW X4. However, it seems that the fastback crossover may not be around for much longer if certain rumors are to be believed.
