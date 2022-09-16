Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Update: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) won't return in Week 2
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not return to Sunday's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. Jeudy went up for a Russell Wilson pass in the second quarter and immediately left the game. He was originally deemed questionable to return to a shoulder injury, but midway through the third, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. It's a tough break for the Broncos, who will now rely on Montrell Washington and Tyrie Cleveland to fill the void.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz avoids major knee injury in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is "expected to avoid a significant absence" after his injury scare in Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. What It Means:. Schultz injured his knee late in the Week 2 victory and there were...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) a true game-time decision for Bucs in Week 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will test out his knee during the team's warmups ahead of their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints before the team makes a decision about his availability. What It Means:. The Bucs' early injury reports this week initially gave the...
numberfire.com
Pederson: Jags will continue scheming up play for Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that the team will continue "coming up with game plans that help Christian [Kirk] get open." Kirk and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have demonstrated an impressive connection through the first two weeks of the season, something that Pederson noted the pair had worked on since the team's initial spring meetings. It's encouraging to hear that the team wants to continue scheming Kirk open, as that strategy has already paid dividends for the 1-1 Jags (as well as for fantasy football).
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Titans' Defense Slow Down Josh Allen and the Bills?
Week 2 of this your NFL season treats us to two intriguing matchups. The first game has last season's top seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, hitting the road to take on the team many think will sit atop the conference heading into the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills. Here...
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Packers Get Things Figured Out?
The Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears in a key NFC Central showdown, and surprisingly, it's the Bears, not the Packers that nabbed an opening week win. Our nERD-based rankings show that the records likely can be thrown out the window; we rank Green Bay 10th best, while the Bears are only 24th.
numberfire.com
Update: 49ers' Trey Lance (ankle) will not return in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (ankle) will not return to Sunday's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Lance had to be carted off of the field after suffering his ankle injury, and had an air cast on his leg as the cart drove away. He could be looking at a heartbreaking season-ending injury.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
numberfire.com
Houston's Christian Vazquez catching on Saturday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will handle catching responsibilities after Martin Maldonado was left on the bench against left-hander Cole Irvin. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Will Benson in Guardians' Game 2 lineup Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Benson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Twins starter Josh Windor. Our models project Benson for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Richie Palacios batting sixth for Cleveland on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Richie Palacios is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Palacios will start in left field on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Steven Kwan moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Palacios for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jordan Diaz in Athletics' lineup Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics infielder Jordan Diaz is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Diaz is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Diaz for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI adn 5.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Giants position Heliot Ramos in right field on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ramos will man right field after Luis Gonzalez was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander Julio Urias, our models project Ramos to score 3.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Giants' Joc Pederson hitting third versus Rockies Monday
The San Francisco Giants listed Joc Pederson as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will bat third and take over left field, while Luis Gonzalez shifts over to right field, and Heliot Ramos takes a seat. Our models project Pederson, who has a $2,800...
numberfire.com
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 2 Monday Night (Titans at Bills)
The Buffalo Bills notched a statement win in Week 1, and they can make another statement tonight against the Tennessee Titans, last year's top seed in the AFC. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bills are 10.0-point home favorites in a game with a 47.5-point total. That makes the implied score 28.75-18.75 in favor of the Bills.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football Preview
Week 2's Monday Night Football slate brings two games to the table with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off with the Minnesota Vikings. How should we bet both games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams and numberFire's Jim Sannes preview the two games, discussing their view of the games, any traditional markets they're betting, and which player props stand out to them.
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges absent for Guardians Monday afternoon
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Luke Maile will catch for Cal Quantrill and hit eighth. Hedges went 0-for-1 with a walk drawn on Sunday. Maile has a $2,000 salary on Monday...
