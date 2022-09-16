Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
WATCH: WIS News 10 Sunrise
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Watch WIS News 10′s Sunrise from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Nonprofit hosts Family and Field Day for the community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A nonprofit led by a local gym owner will be hosting a family field day for the community with tons of activities, food games, and more- and there will also be an opportunity for families to grab a few supplies for school. Fall School Bash by...
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: Columbia dog walking group 'Dachshunds of Columbia' meets on Horseshoe
The Dachshunds of Columbia dog-walking group gathered on USC's Horseshoe for a walk from campus to the S.C. Statehouse during one of their many social events this year. The dog walk held on Sept. 17, 2022, saw a variety of small dachshunds walk alongside their owners as the group congregated to socialize and snap pictures of their adorable animals.
wach.com
Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
WIS-TV
LIST: Fall events in the Midlands
Looking for fun fall festivities near you? Here is a list of fall events happening in the Midlands. Communities are in alphabetical order and events are in chronological order. If you don’t see an event, tap the link at the bottom of the page and send us the event information....
WIS-TV
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at SC State Fall Convocation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation Tuesday. The convocation starts at 1 p.m. University officials say this is the school’s largest freshman class in 15 years. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or...
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
WYFF4.com
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
WIS-TV
Columbia Animal Services continues free pet adoptions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is continuing free pet adoptions. The adoption period for September is running from Sept. 16 - Sept. 21. Adoptions are taking place at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia SC, 29209. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
abccolumbia.com
Publix hosting hiring event on Sept. 22
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is hiring at all locations. The company will be hosting interviews at all stores on Thursday, September 22 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Apply at apply.publix.jobs or stop by your local Publix store. No appointment needed.
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
wach.com
Local church robbed of A/C units
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update years in the making that could finally mean justice for dozens of families left high and dry by local pool contractors. At first, law enforcement told these families their only recourse was a lawsuit in civil court, but when our ITEAM’S Meredith Anderson started investigating, she discovered a pattern of problems that went way beyond bad business.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Big Red Barn Retreat 5th Annual Fall Jam Concert and Fundraiser
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Big Red Barn Retreat will be hosting its 5th annual Fall Jam at the Ballpark concert and fundraiser that aims to honor local veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and their families and it will feature several music artists. Multi-platinum, award-winning country music artist Chris...
WIS-TV
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
WIS-TV
L.W. Conder Elementary School to have e-learning day after electrical line cut
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland Two elementary school will have an e-learning day after an electrical line was accidentally cut over the weekend. According to district officials, L.W. Conder Elementary School is without power and likely won’t have it until Monday afternoon or later. Students and employees will...
The Post and Courier
Calls grow for Richland County sheriff to take over troubled jail after director was fired
COLUMBIA — Legislators and attorneys in Richland County are calling for the sheriff to take over the county's troubled jail, or at least lend a hand in the face of staffing issues. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has long been understaffed, according to an inspection conducted last September....
Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies
Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the two victims of a Sunday night Augusta Road incident in West Columbia. The victims of the incident were 56-year-old Alton Ray Keisler of Gilbert, S.C., and 16-year-old Paris S. Franklin of Lexington, S.C. According to officials, Gilbert...
