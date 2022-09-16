ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Watch WIS News 10′s Sunrise from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Columbia dog walking group 'Dachshunds of Columbia' meets on Horseshoe

The Dachshunds of Columbia dog-walking group gathered on USC's Horseshoe for a walk from campus to the S.C. Statehouse during one of their many social events this year. The dog walk held on Sept. 17, 2022, saw a variety of small dachshunds walk alongside their owners as the group congregated to socialize and snap pictures of their adorable animals.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

LIST: Fall events in the Midlands

Looking for fun fall festivities near you? Here is a list of fall events happening in the Midlands. Communities are in alphabetical order and events are in chronological order. If you don’t see an event, tap the link at the bottom of the page and send us the event information....
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at SC State Fall Convocation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation Tuesday. The convocation starts at 1 p.m. University officials say this is the school’s largest freshman class in 15 years. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
NEWBERRY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
Queen Elizabeth
WIS-TV

Columbia Animal Services continues free pet adoptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is continuing free pet adoptions. The adoption period for September is running from Sept. 16 - Sept. 21. Adoptions are taking place at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia SC, 29209. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Publix hosting hiring event on Sept. 22

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is hiring at all locations. The company will be hosting interviews at all stores on Thursday, September 22 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Apply at apply.publix.jobs or stop by your local Publix store. No appointment needed.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Local church robbed of A/C units

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update years in the making that could finally mean justice for dozens of families left high and dry by local pool contractors. At first, law enforcement told these families their only recourse was a lawsuit in civil court, but when our ITEAM’S Meredith Anderson started investigating, she discovered a pattern of problems that went way beyond bad business.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Big Red Barn Retreat 5th Annual Fall Jam Concert and Fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Big Red Barn Retreat will be hosting its 5th annual Fall Jam at the Ballpark concert and fundraiser that aims to honor local veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and their families and it will feature several music artists. Multi-platinum, award-winning country music artist Chris...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the two victims of a Sunday night Augusta Road incident in West Columbia. The victims of the incident were 56-year-old Alton Ray Keisler of Gilbert, S.C., and 16-year-old Paris S. Franklin of Lexington, S.C. According to officials, Gilbert...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

