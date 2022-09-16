Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State rapid reaction: No. 22 Nittany Lions 41, Auburn 12 (Jordan-Hare Stadium)
The running game was the deciding factor on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium. But it wasn’t Auburn’s.
Mid-Penn girls soccer stars for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in girls soccer Monday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Bali Subedi, Matt Furlong, Caleb Wasielewski help Boiling Springs boys soccer defeat Shippensburg
Three different Boiling Springs Bubblers scored a goal Monday in a 3-1 boys soccer win over Shippensburg. Bali Subedi, Matt Furlong and Caleb Wasielewski each found the back of the net.
Mechanicsburg volleyball defeats Carlisle
Mechanicsburg scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win over Carlisle Monday. Scores were 26-6, 25-18, 25-12. Courtney Foose had five aces, 34 assists and six digs, Kelsea Harshbarger had two kills and a dig, and Gracen Nutt had five aces, 11 kills and nine digs. Teagan Valente had four kills, Jayden Eager had three aces and 19 digs, and Emma Rizzutto had one aces and fie digs. Leeann Magel had a kill, Mikayla Monahan had three kills, Carleigh Courtney had four kills and three digs and Eliana Inch had three kills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garrett White boots home game-winner for Northern boys soccer against West Perry
Garrett White booted one home from 35 yards out Monday to lead Northern to a 1-0 win over West Perry. Nolan Wimbrough had the assist on the play.
Mia Libby’s big game helps Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer stay perfect against James Buchanan
Mia Libby had two goals and two assists Monday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 9-0 girls soccer win over James Buchanan. Abi Wolfe, Rylee Henson, Maddie Koons, Sajel Sriram, Cate Flynn, Natalie Hanks and Caroline Logsdon each added a goal.
Pennsylvania high school football week 4 rankings
Each week the Pa. high school football landscape changes. And there’s always high drama at all corners of the Commonwealth. Below are the updated Pa. football rankings through Sept. 17. PennLive will publish state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams...
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Genna Bush hits milestone as Boiling Springs field hockey roughs up Middletown
Genna Bush hit a milestone and Boiling Springs roughed up Middletown, 13-0, Monday in field hockey. Bush had two goals to hit the 100-point mark for her career.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0