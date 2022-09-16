Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
School bus route changes starting Monday
(Sept. 18, 2022) Nantucket school officials announced via robo-call and e-mail Sunday evening changes to two bus routes starting Monday morning. Students on the airport route will be picked up 15 minutes earlier, and students on the Sconset/Polpis route five minutes later. In the afternoon, CPS and NHS students on...
Inquirer and Mirror
Short-term-rental registration begins Jan. 1
(Sept. 19, 2022) Starting Jan. 1, owners of short-term vacation rentals will need to register with the town, and receive an annual permit that will cost in the neighborhood of $200 a year. That’s according to regulations drafted by the Board of Health that will be discussed at Wednesday’s Select...
capecod.com
Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday
HYANNIS – Multiple road races will be carried out across Cape Cod on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The annual Girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. (Pre-Screening Awareness Required To Silence Ovarian Cancer) 5K Run/Walk will be held from 8 a.m. to noon throughout the Centerville area. Participants will be taking to stretches such as Craigville Beach Road and Long Beach Road to raise money for research and more resources in the fight against ovarian cancer.
whdh.com
Cyclists make 125-mile trek from Boston to Provincetown to benefit those living with AIDS and HIV
BOSTON (WHDH) - A charity bike ride from Copley Square to Provincetown rolled into its 20th year riding for those living with AIDS and HIV. The Harbor to the Bay charity bike ride took off from Copley Square Saturday morning to start the 20th 125-mile trek to raise money for four local organizations assisting people living with AIDS and HIV.
capecod.com
Provincetown Police investigating overnight car vs pole crash
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report that Bradford Street from Pleasant Street to Franklin Street was completely shut down to all through traffic after an overnight car vs pole crash. Officers were on scene investigating a motor vehicle crash including damage to a telephone pole that happened around 1 AM Saturday. There did not appear to be any power loss in the area at the time. The roadway was going to remain closed until Eversource can arrive on location to repair the telephone pole. Motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists were urged to seek alternate routes.
WATCH: Two deer spotted swimming a mile off Nantucket
NANTUCKET - You've probably heard a lot about sharks and whales in the ocean this summer - but what about deer?A fisherman shot video of two bucks, one adult and one juvenile, swimming about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket with their antlers poking out from the water.While this is something you don't see every day, deer are actually known to be avid swimmers.
Inquirer and Mirror
Select Board appointing STR workgroup Wednesday
(Sept. 19, 2022) The Select Board will choose from more than 40 applicants at its meeting Wednesday to determine who will sit on the workgroup charged with reviewing and drafting proposals to regulate short-term vacation rentals. The vast majority of applicants are for the three at-large seats on the workgroup,...
Inquirer and Mirror
Surfside Crossing 40B approved
(Sept. 19, 2022: Update 5:56 p.m.) The state Housing Appeals Committee on Friday approved the controversial Surfside Crossing affordable-housing subdivision off South Shore Road, allowing the construction of 156 condominium units in 18 buildings on 13.5 acres. Surfside Crossing is allowed to build the condos, including 39 affordable units, under...
Kingston Cafe Suffers Two Separate Acts of Thievery & Both Caught on Camera
Last week at The Kingston Mall, a woman was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a new business in the food court, leading a fellow business owner to share the footage in hopes of finding the alleged culprit. The woman was apprehended a few days later, but a new set of thieves struck again, and Jalens Cafe has had enough.
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball sweeps Sturgis East to remain undefeated
(Sept. 19, 2022) The volleyball team’s red-hot start to the season continued Monday as the Whalers went on the road and beat Sturgis East in straight sets. Nantucket (3-0) has not dropped a set through its first three matches, beating the Storm 25-15, 25-14 and 25-16. The Whalers also beat Holbrook and Falmouth 3-0 to open the season.
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys soccer falls to Martha's Vineyard 2-0
(Sept. 17, 2022) The boys soccer team kept pace with rival Martha’s Vineyard for much of Saturday’s game but the Whalers allowed a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes en route to a 2-0 defeat. “I thought the first half was really even and there weren’t...
Inquirer and Mirror
Nauset edges golf team by two strokes
(Sept. 19, 2022) Competing outside its typical format, the golf team lost by just two strokes at home to Nauset Monday in a matchup that was so close, it came down to the eighth and final golfer on each team. The Whalers employ match play against league opponents, but the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Field hockey beats Martha's Vineyard 2-1
(Sept. 17, 2022) The field hockey team was less than three minutes away from a shutout over rival Martha’s Vineyard Saturday but still held on for a 2-1 win for its first victory of the season. Nantucket (1-2) controlled play for much of the contest, with the only goal...
Inquirer and Mirror
Mashpee tops Nantucket football 29-28
(Sept. 17, 2022) For the second straight week a fourth-quarter turnover doomed the football team’s chances at a comeback as the Whalers lost an exciting home opener 29-28 Saturday to Mashpee. Trailing by just a point after the Falcons punched in their fourth touchdown of the day with 5:45...
