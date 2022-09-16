Read full article on original website
VSCPA releases free resources for nonprofits in honor of Virginia CPA Week
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants has released four free resource guides for nonprofit organizations to celebrate Virginia CPA Week which runs from Sept. 19-25. The VSCPA’s nonprofit resource guides were most recently updated by the not-for-profit team at Newport News-based firm PBMares. Topics include budgeting, income tax issues, responsibilities and risks, and auditing.
