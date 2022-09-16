Read full article on original website
Related
Controversial Saddlewood multifamily development up for reconsideration by city council
During Sept. 20 city council meeting, a second public hearing on a new development agreement for a Georgia company, Catalyst Development Partners II, LLC, to build a multifamily residential development consisting of a maximum of 288 units on fifteen acres on the east side of Southwest 43rd Court in the 3600 block, across from Saddlewood Elementary will be heard.
WCJB
Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
ocala-news.com
Ocala company seeks $2.9 million contract with Marion County to build sidewalks near two elementary schools
Marion County may soon enter into a one-year, $2.9 million contract with an Ocala-based company to construct over 4.5 miles of new sidewalks in the vicinity of two local elementary schools. Hartman Civil Construction will look for approval of the contract during the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular...
villages-news.com
Deadline approaching for applicants for CDD 2 Board of Supervisors
The deadline is approaching for applicants for a vacancy on the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The vacancy was created by the recent resignation of Supervisor Candy Ginns. Applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Rampant growth in Wildwood puts pressure on 40-year-old sewage plant
A blueprint to cope with mounting sewage flow from Wildwood’s rampant development was presented to commissioners at a special meeting Monday. Benjamin Fries, a vice president of CPH Engineers, offered a two-pronged approach that includes upgrading the current sewage treatment plant and building a new one next to it capable of handling six million gallons of wastewater daily.
suncoastnews.com
Commission cuts projects to lower budget, millage rate
BROOKSVILLE — James Hall bought a house in the area in 2021, and sometimes goes back north, where he has another home. Like many newcomers to Florida who have bought homes, he found the property value of the new place reset to its actual value, without Save Our Homes protection and homestead exemptions that would limit his property taxes and tax increases.
villages-news.com
Wildwood residents to see 40 percent discount in bill over discolored water
Wildwood residents suffering with discolored water will receive a 40 percent discount on this month’s utility bill as the city takes steps to resolve the issue. The City Commission voted unanimously at a special meeting Monday morning to offer the discount. Eligible residents live in the older section of...
villages-news.com
Repeat trespassing offender arrested after returning to Wildwood City Hall
A repeat trespassing offender was arrested after returning to Wildwood City Hall. Cleve Edmond Hardwick, 63, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest last week by Wildwood police. Hardwick is charged with violating his probation after making the unwanted return to Wildwood City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPTV
Judge denies motion to reinstate State Attorney Andrew Warren following suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis
Ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren isn't returning to his post — at least not yet. A federal judge said Monday he would deny Warren's preliminary injunction in a forthcoming written order. It would have temporarily restored the Hillsborough County prosecutor to office. That's after Gov. Ron DeSantis...
villages-news.com
Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?
Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
villages-news.com
What if Massachusetts’ governor flew prisoners to The Villages?
Regarding the sending of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. DeSantis seems to have forgotten that airplanes fly in both directions. What if the governor of Massachusetts decided to pardon a few carefully selected — and not *too* violent — prisoners there and ship them to Florida?. Come...
villages-news.com
The Villages should not interfere in private rentals
We have a lot of renters and The Villages should not be involved unless there is a problem with someone. It’s the owners/management’s problem to fix really. That simple!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
orangeobserver.com
Windermere passes boathouse resolution
The town of Windermere approved unanimously a resolution to officially authorize the town attorney to proceed with a lawsuit filed against occupants of the boathouses at the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Town Council meeting. THE RESOLUTION. Whereas, the Town of Windermere was the landlord under five lease agreements, dated March 1,...
villages-news.com
Residents say short-term rentals taking hit on image of The Villages
Villagers are increasingly nervous about the flourishing short-term rental market in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and feel it is damaging its reputation. “Turning The Villages into a major ‘open to the general public airbnb enterprise’ will impact and change the image of The Villages in a very negative way in my opinion,” said Catherine Dannenfeldt of the Village Osecola Hills.
leesburg-news.com
Infotrac employee accused of stealing $400,000 in commission scam
A longtime employee of Infotrac Inc. is accused of stealing more than $400,000 from the Leesburg-based company by fudging sales and commission reports. Randy Brett Lee, 52, of Howey-in-the-Hills, was arrested Thursday and charged with grand theft of more than $10,000 and scheme to defraud of more than $50,000. He bonded out of Lake County Jail hours later for $35,000 and will appear in Lake County Court on Oct. 10.
villages-news.com
More than 100 golf carts gather for MAGA Club rally in The Villages
The Villages MAGA Club held a golf cart rally Sunday afternoon. The club, which has split from Villagers for Trump, offered some familiar themes as members showed their support for Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. More than 100 golf carts gathered for the event which traveled from...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect in uninsured low-speed vehicle arrested at Lake Sumter Landing
An intoxicated woman whose license has been suspended due to a previous drunk driving conviction was arrested after driving an uninsured low-speed vehicle at Lake Sumter Landing. Deborah Lyn Windham, 61, of Siesta Key, was driving the multi-colored 2003 Yamaha low-speed vehicle shortly before midnight Friday when she failed to...
Expert Says Nolte’s Cash Contribution Violated State Statute
Polk School Board member-elect Rick Nolte’s $5,200 cash donation to his own campaign violates Florida law, according to a legal scholar with expertise in Florida election laws; Nolte declined to answer questions about the contribution on Thursday. “Nolte has a problem,” said Robert Jarvis, a professor at the Shepard...
villages-news.com
Jamie Louie Adams Jr.
Retired Sheriff Jamie Louie Adams, Jr., 81, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Summerfield, Florida on September 15, 2022. He was born in Fenholloway, Florida on December 5, 1940, to James Louie, Sr. and Vercie Adams. He served as a law enforcement officer with the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission (GFC) for 18 years. He was elected sheriff of Sumter County for 16 years before being appointed a GFC commissioner in 1997. He served as an FWC commissioner until 2001, and was a commissioner during the first ever FWC Commission meeting in 1999. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a writer for Sumter County Times, Citrus Chronicle, Woods and Water, and many other magazines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working cattle, photography, writing and spending time with his friends and family.
villages-news.com
Great Crested Flycatcher At Gray Fox Executive Golf Course
This great crested flycatcher, a mighty hunter, was showing off his captured prey on the Gray Fox Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Comments / 18