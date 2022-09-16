ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez, FL

Four-vehicle crash shut down Cortez Road after driver ran red light, FHP says

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POK5U_0hyTzq1g00

Four people were involved in a major crash early Friday morning after a driver ran a red light, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The crash happened at U.S. 41 and Cortez Road intersection shortly after 6 a.m., temporarily blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes of Cortez.

A man driving a Cadillac was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 nearing Cortez Road. Another man was driving a Ford truck eastbound on Cortez approaching the intersection of U.S. 41, while two other drivers in a Dodge and Nissan were stopped at a traffic light west on Cortez Road at the intersection, FHP said in the release.

The man driving the Cadillac continued to drive north on U.S. 41 into the intersection, running the red light and crashing into the right side of the Ford truck. He then hit the driver of the Dodge causing him to hit the man driving the Nissan.

All four vehicles came to a stop within the intersection, blocking the westbound lane of Cortez road.

A photo from the crash was shared on the Regional Transportation Management twitter page, @941_Traffic.

The driver of the Ford SUV suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. All three of the other drivers had minor injuries.

According to FHP, the driver of the Cadillac was ticketed for failing to stop at a red light and driving while his license was suspended.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating this crash.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Cyclist killed trying to cross Ulmerton Road in Largo

LARGO — A bicyclist attempting to cross Ulmerton Road was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning, Largo police said. At 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Largo police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash near Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the bicyclist was...
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Cars
City
Cortez, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who witnessed a family hit by a pickup truck in Arcadia Saturday said passers-by did all they could to help before first responders arrived. “It was something you don’t want to witness,” said Julio Delmonte. “As a father of three daughters, it’s something I would never want to see in my life.”
ARCADIA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Florida Highway Patrol#Fhp#Dodge#Sarasota Manatee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is starting to open up following a serious crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd near Venice. That crash happened near the 193 milemarker. Crews have managed to let one lane open and officers are controlling traffic. Earlier this afternoon there was a crash...
VENICE, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
2K+
Followers
78
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy