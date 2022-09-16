Four-vehicle crash shut down Cortez Road after driver ran red light, FHP says

Four people were involved in a major crash early Friday morning after a driver ran a red light, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The crash happened at U.S. 41 and Cortez Road intersection shortly after 6 a.m., temporarily blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes of Cortez.

A man driving a Cadillac was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 nearing Cortez Road. Another man was driving a Ford truck eastbound on Cortez approaching the intersection of U.S. 41, while two other drivers in a Dodge and Nissan were stopped at a traffic light west on Cortez Road at the intersection, FHP said in the release.

The man driving the Cadillac continued to drive north on U.S. 41 into the intersection, running the red light and crashing into the right side of the Ford truck. He then hit the driver of the Dodge causing him to hit the man driving the Nissan.

All four vehicles came to a stop within the intersection, blocking the westbound lane of Cortez road.

A photo from the crash was shared on the Regional Transportation Management twitter page, @941_Traffic.

The driver of the Ford SUV suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. All three of the other drivers had minor injuries.

According to FHP, the driver of the Cadillac was ticketed for failing to stop at a red light and driving while his license was suspended.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating this crash.