HollywoodLife

Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, Rocks Daisy Dukes Shopping With Daughter Anja, 14, In LA: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio is one doting mama! The gorgeous supermodel, 41, was spotted treating her lookalike daughter Anja Louise Mazur, 14, to a fun day of retail therapy in Los Angeles on Friday (September 16). The mother/daughter duo were joined by Alessandra’s boyfriend, fellow model Richard Lee, as they took over the sidewalks of the tony, seaside town of Venice, as seen in photos here.
RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
UPI News

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news. The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch...
Variety

Can Kelly Clarkson Save Daytime? The Host on Taking Over Ellen’s Spot, Touring Again and Broadway Dreams

“I’m so sweaty. I’m gonna roll these Spanx off,” Kelly Clarkson exclaims in front of a live audience at Lincoln Center, having just belted out Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine” — a song she learned only hours before. The crowd cheers her on and laughs as she announces, mid-performance, “I have to pee, so I’m gonna have an extra pep in my step.” This is not a concert. On this rainy, humid morning in August, Clarkson is on set for Season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has relocated to New York City from L.A. for a week to...
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
E! News

How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged

Watch: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. The royal family has gathered to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept. 19, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Prince William and more came together in London's Westminster Abbey to say their final goodbyes to the Queen during her state funeral service.
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her Two Daughters And Two Sons

Heidi Klum is best known as a model and television host, and, of course, the unofficial reigning queen of Halloween, but to her children, the 49-year-old German and American model is simply “Mom”. The stunning Victoria’s Secret Angel has four kids: daughters Leni, 18, and Lou, 12, and sons Henry, 17, and Johan, 15. She shares her sons, as well as her youngest daughter, Lou, with ex-husband Seal. The pair were married between 2005 and 2014. As for her eldest child, daughter Leni, Heidi welcomed her with former partner Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman.
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. He reportedly earned...
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Stuns on the Red Carpet With Dashing Canine Companion

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell can be so very grouchy. But he’s showing off his cuddly, sweet side to fans of the summer talent show. We’re talking Cowell and dogs. The 62-year-old Brit loves canines so much that he brought a puppy as his date to show off on the red carpet of last Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The green-eyed puppy’s name is Odin. And observers reported that Cowell and his companion shared kisses several times.
E! News

E! News

