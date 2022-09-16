Read full article on original website
Related
'Southern Charm' Star Madison Simon Got Married in a Gorgeous Italian Setting
While Madison LeCroy's engagement and wedding plans have been a highlight on Season 8 of Southern Charm, after filming wrapped, the show's other Madison, Madison Simon, tied the knot. Though Madison Simon has never been an official cast member on Southern Charm, she's appeared on the Bravo series many times...
Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, Rocks Daisy Dukes Shopping With Daughter Anja, 14, In LA: Photos
Alessandra Ambrosio is one doting mama! The gorgeous supermodel, 41, was spotted treating her lookalike daughter Anja Louise Mazur, 14, to a fun day of retail therapy in Los Angeles on Friday (September 16). The mother/daughter duo were joined by Alessandra’s boyfriend, fellow model Richard Lee, as they took over the sidewalks of the tony, seaside town of Venice, as seen in photos here.
Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot
Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news. The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Salaries: How Much Do Contestants and Pros Make?
Working hard for the money! Since Dancing With the Stars debuted in 2005, it has been a huge hit for ABC and has undergone plenty of changes — including the salary amounts that the cast earns. When the show launched, Tom Bergeron and Lisa Canning cohosted the first season. Samantha Harris replaced Canning for seasons […]
Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage
Watch: Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater GUSH Over "DWTS" Family. Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are dancing into a new chapter apart. A source tells E! News the Dancing With the Stars pros have broken up after four years of marriage. The news may come as a surprise to some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Julia Roberts looks incredible in a stylish black maxi dress and cropped blazer as she attends the Ticket to Paradise premiere in London
Julia Roberts was all smiles as she attended her new film premiere Ticket to Paradise in Leicester Square, London on Wednesday. The award winning actress, 54, looked sensational in a black maxi dress which donned a number of white love graffiti images across the skirt. The star added a chic...
Can Kelly Clarkson Save Daytime? The Host on Taking Over Ellen’s Spot, Touring Again and Broadway Dreams
“I’m so sweaty. I’m gonna roll these Spanx off,” Kelly Clarkson exclaims in front of a live audience at Lincoln Center, having just belted out Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine” — a song she learned only hours before. The crowd cheers her on and laughs as she announces, mid-performance, “I have to pee, so I’m gonna have an extra pep in my step.” This is not a concert. On this rainy, humid morning in August, Clarkson is on set for Season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has relocated to New York City from L.A. for a week to...
Queen Elizabeth II Is All Smiles in New Portrait Released Before Her Funeral
Watch: What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Corgis?. On Sept. 18, the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, an unseen portrait of the late monarch was released by Buckingham Palace. In the photo, the queen is dressed in a light blue dress, with her hair perfectly curled, as...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Fan-Favorite TV Star During Disney+ Premiere
Dancing With the Stars aired its first season on Disney+ on Monday night. In a surprise to viewers, one of the celebrity contestants got the boot by the end of the episode. So, who was the first person eliminated from Season 31?. At the end of the night, Real Housewives...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged
Watch: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. The royal family has gathered to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept. 19, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Prince William and more came together in London's Westminster Abbey to say their final goodbyes to the Queen during her state funeral service.
Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics
Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
Heidi Klum’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her Two Daughters And Two Sons
Heidi Klum is best known as a model and television host, and, of course, the unofficial reigning queen of Halloween, but to her children, the 49-year-old German and American model is simply “Mom”. The stunning Victoria’s Secret Angel has four kids: daughters Leni, 18, and Lou, 12, and sons Henry, 17, and Johan, 15. She shares her sons, as well as her youngest daughter, Lou, with ex-husband Seal. The pair were married between 2005 and 2014. As for her eldest child, daughter Leni, Heidi welcomed her with former partner Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. He reportedly earned...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Every Song the Couples Will Dance to in the Premiere
Find out what songs the season 31 cast will be performing to in the premiere of 'Dancing with the Stars.'
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Stuns on the Red Carpet With Dashing Canine Companion
America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell can be so very grouchy. But he’s showing off his cuddly, sweet side to fans of the summer talent show. We’re talking Cowell and dogs. The 62-year-old Brit loves canines so much that he brought a puppy as his date to show off on the red carpet of last Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The green-eyed puppy’s name is Odin. And observers reported that Cowell and his companion shared kisses several times.
PETS・
Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Rare Public Appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Watch: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. Princess Charlene of Monaco paid her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The former Olympian entered Westminster Abbey in London Sept. 19 arm-in-arm with her husband Albert II, Prince of Monaco to celebrate the life of Her Majesty as she is laid to rest. (You can watch the funeral here.)
E! News
212K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0