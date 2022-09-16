ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Phillies place infielder Edmundo Sosa (hamstring) on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed infielder Edmundo Sosa on the 10-day injured list Friday with a hamstring strain.

Sosa, 26, was removed from Thursday’s 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins with tightness in his right hamstring.

Sosa is batting .315 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 25 games since being acquired from St. Louis in a trade on July 30.

The Phillies recalled infielder Yairo Munoz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding transaction.

Munoz, 27, hit .204 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 25 games this season with Philadelphia.

–Field Level Media

