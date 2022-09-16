ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills Linebacker Von Miller Talks About His Favorite Country Artists On Pat McAfee Show: “Chris Stapleton… Luke Combs”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15L4ks_0hyTz1XE00

Von Miller has been known for cracking skulls in the NFL, and he’s been doing it for over a decade.

The Buffalo Bills linebacker has been one of the best linebackers in the league for practically his whole career, and he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

However, little did we know that Miller is a big country music fan as well.

The 33-year-old recently made an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show, and McAfee asked him if he gets the aux in the locker room. he confessed that he’s the resident DJ of the locker room, and plays all kinds of genres, a little something for everybody.

Pat and the crew break out into a magnificent rendition of Luke Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” and that’s when he asked Miller if he played any country music on the aux.

Miller then went through all of the country artists he loves to play when he’s in the locker room, gearing up for a game.

Miller said:

“I play all types of country music for sure. Chris Stapleton, like you said Luke Combs, ‘Ain’t Worth The Whiskey’ that’s my guy Cole Swindell, I love Cole Swindell.

I’m from Texas A&M, like you’ve gotta love country to be at Texas A&M.”

MUCH respect (bummer on the A&M game last week…)

Not only is Miller a top linebacker in the league, but he has some great music taste as well. Now we just gotta get the man on some Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson, but hey, it’s one helluva start.

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood’s Performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” Earns A Standing Ovation & An Emotional Response From Vince Gill

Last night, CMT premiered their latest segment of CMT Giants, dedicated to the incredible country music career of Vince Gill. The episode featured 10 performances of Vince’s classics by other noted country music stars including features by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, and was truly a nod to Vince’s incredible career over the years.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Throwback to Alan Jackson’s Absurd Music Video for “I Don’t Even Know Your Name”

There are certain music videos that have been burned into my brain because of the sheer number of times I watched them before school on CMT or GAC. One of those is “I Don’t Even Know Your Name” by Alan Jackson from all the way back in 1995. It features Jeff Foxworthy, a horrifying dentist experience, and an impromptu wedding. If you don’t know this song, then watch the video because it is one of those rare cases that the song […] The post Throwback to Alan Jackson’s Absurd Music Video for “I Don’t Even Know Your Name” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Von Miller
Person
Tyler Childers
thecomeback.com

Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
Whiskey Riff

Eli Manning Hilariously Disguises Himself As “Chad Powers,” Tries To Walk On To The Penn State Football Team

If you’re a football fan, then you know that the Manning brothers are a national treasure that need to be protected at all costs. And if you don’t get it, just checkout their Monday Night Football Manningcast for a few minutes, and it’ll all make sense. But speaking of the Manning bros, ol’ Eli just pulled off one of the most hilarious bits I’ve seen in a hot minute. The former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champ […] The post Eli Manning Hilariously Disguises Himself As “Chad Powers,” Tries To Walk On To The Penn State Football Team first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Texas A M
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Controversial NFL Legend Brett Favre

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is under fire for a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has been getting crushed for the alleged welfare scheme that moved money away from people who need it the most.
NFL
Yardbarker

Von Miller rocks Josh Allen MVP shirt ahead of 'Monday Night Football'

Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller made his thoughts on his quarterback, Josh Allen, clear recently on his podcast, "The Von Cast". “We all know that Josh Allen is gonna be really, really good. He’s gonna be excellent," Miller said [h/t The Comeback]. "He does everything right. He doesn’t take anything serious. He has his little Will Ferrell voice that he talks with. Man, it is funny, man. He has the talent to back up everything. He has a great foundation of players around him, with [Stefon] Diggs, or Gabe [Davis], or [Devin] Singletary. This offensive line is a very, very good offensive line. We’ve got a great team over there. And I feel like Josh Allen is gonna be good. He’s gonna be good. He’s gonna be the MVP.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings Perform Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” At His Last Major Concert In 2000

Absolutely no disrespect to the great Marshall Tucker Band, but Waylon Jennings performing their famous song “Can’t You See” may just be the best version out there…. Ol’ Waylon was known to crush a cover in his day, like he and Willie teaming up for the Eagles’ “Take It Too The Limit” or his cut of Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Dawn”, but man, there’s just something about this one that’s extra special.
MUSIC
NBC Sports

Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving

Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers, sooner rather than later, come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

193K+
Followers
12K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy