Watch: This TikTok Creator Is Going Viral for Their Awesome Stranger Things Halloween Display

Do you have a friend that’s a little too obsessed with Halloween? We are that friend. And even though it’s not even October, we’re still very much in Halloween mode here at SPY, and we’re not alone. This week, TikTok creator @HorrorProps has gone viral for his Stranger Things-inspired Halloween display, which is one of the most inventive and spooky displays we’ve ever seen.

Stranger Things fans will instantly recognize this tabluea, which is a perfect recreation of a pivotal moment in the season 4 episode 4 titled, “Dear Billy.” That episode is the reason that Kate Bush’s 80s masterpiece “Running Up That Hill” is all over Spotify playlists and topping charts.

For a quick, spoiler-filled summary, fan favorite character Max is possessed by the otherworldly demon Vecna, and her body is dramatically lifted up into the air while her friends watch helplessly from the ground. The Max levitation scene, which features “Running Up That Hill,” is an iconic moment from the series, and so it’s the perfect inspiration for a Stranger Things Halloween display.

The TikTok creator who put together the display is called HorrorProps, and it appears to be a Chicago-based couple named Dave and Aubrey. They describe themselves as a “Horror prop making family from the Chicagoland area,” and in less than 24 hours it already has 4.7 million views on TikTok. In addition, the video has been ripped off by other accounts on Twitter, so the total number of views is hard to quantify.

We reached out to the video’s creator to see if they would answer some questions about the awesome display, and we’ll update this post if we hear back. In the meantime, the account posted a couple of other videos showing the work in progress.

In one of the videos, the duo promises that “we have sooooo much lined up to show everyone!”

Tell me you like Stranger Things without telling me you like Stranger Things… I’ll go first #halloweendiydecor #spookytok #strangerthings #vecnacurse #halloweenprops #horrorprops #halloweendiy #diyproject #upsidedown #halloween2022 #fyp

We are big fans of over-the-top Halloween displays.

