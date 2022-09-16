ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Watch: This TikTok Creator Is Going Viral for Their Awesome Stranger Things Halloween Display

By Timothy Beck Werth
 3 days ago
Do you have a friend that’s a little too obsessed with Halloween? We are that friend. And even though it’s not even October, we’re still very much in Halloween mode here at SPY, and we’re not alone. This week, TikTok creator @HorrorProps has gone viral for his Stranger Things-inspired Halloween display, which is one of the most inventive and spooky displays we’ve ever seen.

Check it out:

@horrorprops

♬ Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

Stranger Things fans will instantly recognize this tabluea, which is a perfect recreation of a pivotal moment in the season 4 episode 4 titled, “Dear Billy.” That episode is the reason that Kate Bush’s 80s masterpiece “Running Up That Hill” is all over Spotify playlists and topping charts.

For a quick, spoiler-filled summary, fan favorite character Max is possessed by the otherworldly demon Vecna, and her body is dramatically lifted up into the air while her friends watch helplessly from the ground. The Max levitation scene, which features “Running Up That Hill,” is an iconic moment from the series, and so it’s the perfect inspiration for a Stranger Things Halloween display.

The TikTok creator who put together the display is called HorrorProps, and it appears to be a Chicago-based couple named Dave and Aubrey. They describe themselves as a “Horror prop making family from the Chicagoland area,” and in less than 24 hours it already has 4.7 million views on TikTok. In addition, the video has been ripped off by other accounts on Twitter, so the total number of views is hard to quantify.

We reached out to the video’s creator to see if they would answer some questions about the awesome display, and we’ll update this post if we hear back. In the meantime, the account posted a couple of other videos showing the work in progress.

In one of the videos, the duo promises that “we have sooooo much lined up to show everyone!”

@horrorprops

Tell me you like Stranger Things without telling me you like Stranger Things… I’ll go first #halloweendiydecor #spookytok #strangerthings #vecnacurse #halloweenprops #horrorprops #halloweendiy #diyproject #upsidedown #halloween2022 #fyp

♬ Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush

We are big fans of over-the-top Halloween displays.

We were one of the first sites to cover The Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton . For Halloween 2021, we covered a few different viral Halloween displays. First, there was the trend of homeowners using posable skeletons to create skeleton army Halloween displays . We also talked to the Halloween genius behind the most epic Halloween display of all time .

If you’re as obsessed with Halloween as we are, then be sure to check out SPY’s Guide to All Things Halloween .

