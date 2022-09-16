Jackson State football is red hot right now, but Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is cool on helping the school build a new stadium. The governor was recently asked about the building of Southern Mississippi's new volleyball facility, which is a part of the salacious Brett Favre welfare scandal. He tried to deny having any insight into knowing details about that facility's funding and ended up throwing Jackson State in the mix.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO