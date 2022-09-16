ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California will allow human composting as alternative to cremation or burial

Californians will be able in a few years to compost their bodies after death under a new law signed Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The process, called natural organic reduction, involves placing a corpse in a steel vessel and covering it with materials such as wood chips, alfalfa, and straw until it decomposes. The remains are returned to family members or can be mixed into soil in a conservation area.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference

Jackson State football is red hot right now, but Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is cool on helping the school build a new stadium. The governor was recently asked about the building of Southern Mississippi's new volleyball facility, which is a part of the salacious Brett Favre welfare scandal. He tried to deny having any insight into knowing details about that facility's funding and ended up throwing Jackson State in the mix.
