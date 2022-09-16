Over 300 pounds of meth found during two different traffic stops around Tucson

Arizona Department of Safety Troopers (AZDPS) found nearly 300 pounds of meth during one traffic stop near Red Rock and about 30 pounds more during a different stop.

On Sept. 27, troopers stopped a sedan on Interstate 10 because a trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle had the trooper find 266 pounds of meth and the 23-year-old Tucson resident was then arrested on felony drug charges.

On that same day, another trooper stopped a different sedan on Interstate 10 near Marana.

The trooper found about 30 pounds of meth and the 61-year-old driver was booked into Pima County Jail.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .

Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .