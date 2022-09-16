ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Over 300 pounds of meth found during two different traffic stops around Tucson

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hA3L4_0hyTx9Wc00

Arizona Department of Safety Troopers (AZDPS) found nearly 300 pounds of meth during one traffic stop near Red Rock and about 30 pounds more during a different stop.

On Sept. 27, troopers stopped a sedan on Interstate 10 because a trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle had the trooper find 266 pounds of meth and the 23-year-old Tucson resident was then arrested on felony drug charges.

On that same day, another trooper stopped a different sedan on Interstate 10 near Marana.

The trooper found about 30 pounds of meth and the 61-year-old driver was booked into Pima County Jail.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Comments / 9

Elizabeth Calanchi
3d ago

thank you Lord forgetting this crap off the streets and trying to keep our baby safer ❤️🙌🙌🙌🙏🏼❣️🙏🏼❣️🙏🏼❣️🙏🏼❣️🙏🏼❣️🙏🏼❣️🙌❣️🙌

Reply
4
Related
Motorious

Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger

Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Marana, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Red Rock, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police investigating early morning shooting on UArizona Campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were found with gunshot wounds after a shooting at the Hub Apartments off North Park Avenue. University of Arizona Police Department responded to the initial call of the shooting. The Tucson Police Department has now taken over the investigation. TPD said there...
KTAR.com

Human smuggling suspect caught in Phoenix after chase had her 2 young kids in car

PHOENIX – A human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase from Eloy to Phoenix early Friday while her two young children were in the vehicle, authorities said. The incident started around 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 at mile marker 204 near Toltec Road when deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Charger driving erratically, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine
KOLD-TV

Man missing from Sahuarita found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road. Baker...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Breaking: Police investigating shooting at apartments near campus

The area surrounding the Yugo Tucson Campus Apartments has been declared all-clear following a shooting early this morning. According to the Tucson Police Department, the shooting occurred at the off-campus student apartments at 1101 N Tyndall Ave. This complex was formerly known as the Hub Apartments, the name used in the UAlerts sent out to university faculty, students and others, but is now under the name Yugo Tucson Campus.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

El Charro celebrates 100 years in business

“There’s not doubt it’s serious”: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony in murder trial - clipped version.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy