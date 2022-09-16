Read full article on original website
United Way of Weld County Welcomes Five New Board Members
United Way of Weld County recently welcomed five new board of director members: Perry Buck, Weld County Commissioner At-Large; Jeff Carlson, chief executive officer of The Weld Trust; Chuck Jensen, vice president for Administrative Services and chief financial officer at Aims Community College; Raymond C. Lee III, city manager for the City of Greeley; and Johan van Nieuwenhuizen, superintendent of Weld County School District RE-1.
Get Excited. Colorado’s New Toys R Us In Loveland Is Now Open
Colorado has waited, what feels like forever, for the return of Toys R Us. The first location in Northern Colorado is finally open and ready to bring you back to happier and simpler times. New Toys R Us Location Is Now Open In Colorado. As a kid, there was nothing...
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Hosting 17th Annual Total Joint Surgery Walk
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) is excited to be hosting its 17th annual Total Joint Surgery Walk. This virtual event will last the entire month of September to celebrate the accomplishments of all patients who have had hip, knee, or ankle joint replacement surgery and are back to moving as they used to.
2022 Behavioral Health Services Impact Fund Grant Awards Announced
Grant awards for the 2022 Behavioral Health Services Impact Fund Grant Program, including the Gary A. Darling Award, were recently approved by the Board of Larimer County Commissioners during their Administrative Matters meeting. Behavioral Health Services [BHS] is the administrator of funds generated through a ballot initiative for the expansion...
Encampment burns down in Denver in area set aside for unhoused community
It was a frightening scene on Saturday night as a homeless encampment on Elati Street and 8th Avenue went up in flames.Video shared by a neighbor shows the fire cracking and popping moments after the site caught fire."It was a horrific site," said Craig Arfsten, with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver. Arfsten went out to the scene after receiving numerous calls from concerned neighbors in the area. Neighbors in the area told CBS News Colorado that the fire moved quickly, getting within feet of people's homes. The Denver Fire Department said that no one was injured in the fire."I'm...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Council to discuss enacting local gun laws
Broomfield City Council will discuss enacting stricter gun laws in the city and county, including banning assault weapons and enacting a 10-day waiting period, at a study session Tuesday. The City Council discussion was sparked by surrounding municipalities — including Boulder, Boulder County, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and Edgewater — pursuing...
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?
Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
Larimer County Coroner Resigns, Interim Coroner on Board
Long-serving Larimer County Coroner Dr. James Wilkerson will resign in early September, his last official day as the county coroner was September 2. Wilkerson is a triple-board certified forensic pathologist, which is a medical doctor specializing in clinical, anatomic, and forensic pathology that determines the cause of death when a person dies unexpectedly. Wilkerson has completed thousands of forensic autopsies, and hundreds of scene investigations, and testified in numerous court cases.
Search for missing adult underway in Larimer County
Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing adult man who went missing on Saturday night.
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless services
(Denver, Colo.) Refugees from Venezuela have flooded the homeless families assistance program at Volunteers of America in Denver, according to Angel Hurtado. Hurtado works with youth and families at VOA. “Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar last week hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”
skyhinews.com
Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19
The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
Phys.org
EPA declares Denver, northern Front Range 'severe' violators of air quality standards as state fails to reduce smog
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it had reclassified Denver and Colorado's northern Front Range as "severe" violators of federal air quality standards, meaning residents are likely to pay higher gas prices and the number of businesses required to apply for air pollution permits will more than double. The...
Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan
Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for Colorado governor, laid out a $10 billion infrastructure plan on Thursday that would involve bringing a question to voters over whether to approve already-existing fees, passed through legislation, as taxes. “In May of 2021, (incumbent Gov.) Jared Polis promised that we are finally going to fix the damn roads. […] The post Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
1310kfka.com
Man recognized for intervening in excessive force arrest in Loveland
The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
This Inexpensive Home in Colorado is a Mountain Paradise
How cool would it be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over 55...
Grand jury indicts five people for auto thefts in Northern Colorado
A grand jury in Weld County indicted five people in connection with the theft of more than 50 cars in Northern Colorado since April 2021, the 19th Judicial District Attorney's office announced Monday. The defendants face accusations of violating Colorado's Organized Crime Control Act, as well as counts of aggravated...
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
northfortynews
