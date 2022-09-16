ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

northfortynews

United Way of Weld County Welcomes Five New Board Members

United Way of Weld County recently welcomed five new board of director members: Perry Buck, Weld County Commissioner At-Large; Jeff Carlson, chief executive officer of The Weld Trust; Chuck Jensen, vice president for Administrative Services and chief financial officer at Aims Community College; Raymond C. Lee III, city manager for the City of Greeley; and Johan van Nieuwenhuizen, superintendent of Weld County School District RE-1.
WELD COUNTY, CO
