Tri-City Herald
75-year-old former Marine from Texas found dead after vanishing from hike in Nevada
A former Marine from Texas vanished on a hike and had been missing for weeks, Nevada officials told news outlets. Now his body’s been found. Rock Stanley, 75, had been missing since Aug. 23, the Red Rock Search and Rescue team said. He had planned to hike Mount Charleston...
Tri-City Herald
Overheating car leads man to buy a Missouri lottery ticket — and it pays off big
A man was driving in Missouri when his car began overheating, prompting him to pull over at a gas station. While at the Casey’s General Store in Doniphan, he decided to buy a “Fun 5s” scratchers game ticket, according to a Sept. 15 news release from the Missouri Lottery.
Tri-City Herald
Training course gets real when volunteers rescue an injured hiker, Oregon sheriff says
A climber injured in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park got a lucky break when rescue crews already training nearby came to his assistance, Oregon officials reported. A caller told 911 about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, that a climber fell while scrambling up a rock outcropping to set a slackline near Asterick’s Pass, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 16-17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Tri-City Herald
Enjoy National Cheeseburger Day at WA’s favorite chain, although its an unpopular choice
National Cheeseburger Day is Sunday, Sept. 18 and while choosing where to celebrate, each state has its favorite chain where residents get their burger fix. Washington’s most popular chain may not come at a surprise, but is one of the least popular choices across the county, according to a new study by market research firm Top Data.
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
“... a fair and impartial hearing cannot be had before said judge,” say the affidavits.
Benton auditor rules if a GOP candidate voted illegally in the last election
He was accused of giving false information on where he was living.
Tri-City Herald
How busy is Sea-Tac? Busy enough to plan a new airport. Where do you think it should be?
Washington state is planning its next airport. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is almost at capacity, the state Department of Transportation’s website says. The airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council found. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission will recommend its top two...
